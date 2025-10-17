The CIA triad is dead. Stop using a Cold War relic to fight 21st century threats

COMMENTARY: For decades, the information security industry has been stuck in a time warp.

We face threats shaped by the advancement of cloud infrastructure, autonomous AI, and fragile global supply chains, yet our intellectual foundation remains the CIA Triad : Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability.

This “forest of overlapping and conflicting frameworks” is masochistically anchored to a model that cannot stretch far enough to cover modern phenomena. What began as a valuable tool for U.S. government and military computer security in the 1970s has become an outdated relic. The triad’s simplicity, once its strength, is now its fatal flaw.

Why the triad cracks under pressure

It is time to admit the CIA Triad is broken. We need a model that is layered, contextual, and built for survival: the 3C Layered Information Security Model.

The triad is both too broad and too narrow. It lacks the vocabulary and context to handle today’s realities. In trying to retrofit Authenticity, Accountability, Privacy, and Safety into its rigid structure, we leave gaps that adversaries exploit.

Two examples make the failure obvious:

Treating ransomware as a simple “availability” failure misses the point. Being “up” or “down” is irrelevant when your systems are locked and business halted. What matters is Resilience — the engineered ability to absorb damage, fail gracefully, and restore from immutable backups. Availability is binary; resilience is survival. Without it, you’re unprepared.

A fraudulent deepfake of your CEO authorizing a wire transfer may have perfect technical integrity — checksums intact, file unaltered. But its Authenticity is destroyed. The CIA Triad has no language to capture this breakdown, leaving organizations exposed to fraud and reputational chaos

The 3C Model - A strategic lens

The triad also assumes that balancing confidentiality and availability is enough to satisfy modern demands. In an always-on world, that “balance” is obsolete. Security must enable speed without compromise.

Layer 1 - Core: The foundation of technical trust

The 3C Model (Core, Complementary, Contextual) is not another compliance checklist. It is a layered, hierarchical system designed to map today’s threats and obligations. Its strength lies in creating order from chaos.

This is where security stands or falls. CIA elements remain necessary, but they are no longer sufficient.

Three modern principles must be elevated to Core status:

The engine of Zero Trust. Without clear authenticity, confidentiality and integrity collapse.

. Extending into the software supply chain, enforced by practices like SBOMs, which prove due diligence and ensure traceability.

Layer 2 - Complementary: Governance and rights

A radical mindset shift — engineer for failure. Immutable backups, secure recovery environments, and graceful degradation must be table stakes.

This layer bridges technical trust with governance duties. Compliance here cannot be “paperwork only” — it must be lived as duty.

1. Privacy by Design and Data Provenance are no longer extras; they are legal and commercial imperatives.

Layer 3 - Contextual: Societal and sector impact

2. The EU AI Act makes provenance central: dataset lineage, bias checks, and explainability are prerequisites. Ignore them, and the fines and reputational fallout will cripple you.

At the top, the Contextual layer answers the “so what if?” of security. Here, the focus is on human and systemic outcomes:

1. In critical infrastructure, Safety is paramount. An OT failure is not just data loss; it is a blackout or worse, loss of life.

2. A breach like Equifax in 2017 is not only a technical failure but a contextual collapse — eroding trust, inflicting societal harm, and creating long-term economic damage.

Why it matters

The model is hierarchical: you cannot achieve Safety (Contextual) without Provenance (Complementary), which itself depends on Authenticity and Resilience (Core). The weakest layer dictates the credibility of the whole program.

Security teams suffer from framework fatigue. ISO 27001, NIST CSF, GDPR, the AI Act — the sheer number is overwhelming. The 3C Model provides relief by additionally acting as a meta-framework or “Rosetta Stone.” Every obligation can be tagged to a layer, giving CISOs a way to “map once, satisfy many” and eliminate wasted duplication.

This structure also reframes the CISO role. Instead of a reactive technician, the CISO becomes a strategic partner, speaking in three languages:

Technology and engineering trust (“Our resilience is strong, but vendor SBOM adoption lags”).

Governance and duty (“We are tracking amber on EU AI Act provenance requirements”).

Societal trust and business impact (“Our OT segmentation project directly mitigates safety risk”).

The strategic takeaway

Boards do not want firewall configurations; they want to understand survival, accountability, and reputation. The 3C Model provides the clarity to deliver that.

The CIA Triad belongs in a museum. If your program still clings to it as the central model, you are unprepared for Zero Trust, AI regulation, or cyber-physical safety.

Security must evolve beyond descriptive models to strategic ones. The 3C Layered Information Security Model provides clarity, context, and confidence. It harmonizes fragmented frameworks, embeds resilience, and elevates accountability.

This is not about abandoning the past, but about accepting reality: the world has shifted, and our models must shift too. Choose the 3C approach today, or accept being left behind tomorrow. And no security domain should ever be left behind.