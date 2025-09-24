Gartner: 62% of firms hit by deepfake attacks

A new Gartner survey revealed that 62% of organizations reported experiencing a deepfake attack in the past year, underscoring the rising threat posed by increasingly sophisticated impersonation technologies, according to Infosecurity Magazine

These incidents often combined deepfakes with social engineering tactics, such as attackers posing as senior executives to trick employees into transferring money, said Akif Khan, senior director at Gartner Research.

He emphasized that "employees really are on the frontline of trying to spot something unusual" and that automated defenses alone are insufficient. Khan urged companies to explore emerging technical solutions that embed deepfake detection into collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, while also reinforcing awareness training and tightening approval processes.

Gartner also found that 32% of organizations faced attacks on AI applications, such as prompt injection, within the same period. While not the most common threat, Khan warned that such attacks must be taken seriously, with security leaders focusing on governance, shadow AI, and stronger access controls.