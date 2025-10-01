How to tame the wildest data security challenges

Data security is hard.

Think of all the cybersecurity advances that have been made in recent years (and decades). Despite all that progress, companies still struggle to protect their data. We’ve hardened networks and refined identity protections, but data continues to move, proliferate, and expose itself in ways that most organizations can’t fully control.

Any leap forward in enterprise tech will usually be met with a need to retrench and rethink data security, as we saw when enterprises started embracing SaaS and hybrid environments. And as companies continue to embed AI into their workflows, it’s become clear that the data risk landscape is evolving a lot faster than most security teams can keep up with.

Sensitive data now lives across cloud platforms, SaaS apps, internal systems, employee devices, and shadow IT environments. Access is often overly broad. “Set it and forget it” may have been a great tagline for infomercial legend Ron Popeil’s rotisserie oven, but as an access provisioning strategy it’s lacking. It’s not uncommon for confidential documents to be available to entire departments or “anyone with the link.”

And the worst part: most organizations don’t even have visibility into how (or how often) these access vectors are creeping into their networks.

Scale, speed, and signal loss

And then comes AI, which is pouring gasoline on the fire. Tools like Microsoft Copilot — and vulnerabilities within — make it trivially easy to surface information buried deep inside files. What once required domain knowledge or precise search queries can now be summoned with a single prompt. While that’s a productivity win, it also raises the risk of accidental or unauthorized exposure, especially when access controls haven’t caught up.

These challenges aren’t just about where data lives. They’re about how fast it moves and how hard it is to interpret. Data is being created, copied, and shared continuously. There are petabytes of it, spread across hundreds of systems, services, and teams.

Traditional classification techniques tend to err on the side of caution, generating high volumes of false positives that obscure actual risk. The result? Security teams are flooded with alerts, many of which lack context or clear resolution paths. It’s often unclear what the risk is, why it matters, who owns the system in question, or how to fix it. As a result, many alerts go unresolved: not because teams don’t care, but because they’re overwhelmed.

Fixing what you can see

For the most part, employees don’t mean to mishandle data. But they’re moving quickly, collaborating across systems, and using whatever tools best suit their workflow. Without the right guardrails, it’s incredibly easy to share a sensitive file too broadly or duplicate a database. Sure, the exposure created by each lapse in judgment is minimal: but small missteps, repeated across an enterprise, add up to major exposure.

Solving these problems starts with visibility, which means knowing where your sensitive data lives , who has access, and how it flows. But insight alone isn’t enough. Security teams need automated workflows that can take action: revoking excessive permissions, redacting exposed content, or applying access policies without waiting for manual intervention.

Trying to scan everything all at once usually backfires. Instead, organizations are finding success by going system by system, operationalizing one environment at a time. By fully mapping risks, enforcing policy, and automating remediation within each system before moving on, teams create measurable progress and reduce actual risk, not just audit noise.

A harder-to-see future

Just as critical is shifting how security works across the organization. The most effective security teams act as platform enablers, helping product, data, and IT teams embed security into their work without slowing innovation. Security must become a shared responsibility enterprise-wide. That means adopting smart defaults, like least privilege access, and making it as easy as possible for employees to do the right thing (and/or harder to do the wrong thing by mistake).

As difficult as these challenges are for most organizations, enterprises are just starting to grasp how much tougher it can get. AI is approaching “final boss” levels for security teams. AI agents are now accessing data on behalf of humans. They act quickly, barely leave a trace, and interact with data and systems in ways that traditional access models don’t track. No login event, no file download: just silent exposure.

When you add accelerating SaaS adoption — each platform with its own permissions and data silos — the environment becomes even harder to secure. AI systems pull in data from everywhere, increasing sprawl and introducing risks that often go unnoticed.

Meanwhile, the regulatory bar is rising. Compliance frameworks are evolving rapidly, and the cost of a data incident (financial, legal, reputational) is only going up. The risks are harder to detect, but the penalties for failure are clearer than ever.

To keep up, organizations must move beyond awareness to action. That means tools that resolve (not just report), along with cultural alignment between security and the rest of the business. And above all, they need to accept that in a fast-moving, AI-driven world, the only way to tame the wildest data security challenges is to make security as dynamic as the risks themselves.