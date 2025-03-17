Here’s how to win the ransomware battle

COMMENTARY: Ransomware remains one of the most prevalent and destructive cyber threats — and it’s only becoming more relentless. In fact, recent research confirms 2024 set a grim new record, with 5,263 reported ransomware incidents -- the highest annual volume since 2021. And that’s just the attacks we know about.

Many organizations, fearing reputational damage or regulatory scrutiny, choose not to report ransomware incidents. But even without an exact count, the data leaves no doubt: ransomware has become an escalating crisis with far-reaching business, economic, and societal implications.

Triple-extortion attacks: What started as simple data encryption evolved into double extortion, where attackers locked files, and then also threatened to leak sensitive data. Now, a third layer of extortion has taken hold: targeted personal blackmail. Attackers analyze stolen data to identify high-profile individuals for direct extortion. For example, after breaching a university’s systems, attackers may sift through student records to find a victim whose parent is a corporate executive or public figure and demand direct ransom payments in exchange for their privacy.

Compounding this challenge, ransomware isn’t just maintaining its steady drumbeat. It’s evolved into a more dangerous, sophisticated and widespread threat. Organizations must prepare for the next generation of attacks, which extend far beyond simple data encryption. Here are three critical ransomware trends shaping the future of cyber threats:

Ransomware isn’t just persisting — it’s escalating in complexity, reach and impact, becoming a more insidious and relentless threat. To stay ahead, organizations must adopt a two-pronged strategy that emphasizes both prevention and resilience, ensuring they can thwart attacks before they happen and swiftly recover when they do.

Practice vulnerability management and patching: Many ransomware groups exploit publicly-known vulnerabilities to gain initial access to networks. This makes proactive vulnerability management and timely patching critical. A strong program includes real-time asset discovery, continuous vulnerability scanning to detect exploitable weaknesses, automated patch deployment to secure systems before attackers can strike, and proactive remediation to address security gaps.

Prevention stands as the first and most crucial line of defense, significantly reducing the likelihood of a successful attack. Since ransomware operators use many of the same tools, tactics and procedures (TTPs) as other cybercriminals, defending against ransomware follows core cybersecurity best practices, including the following:

Few organizations are immune to cyber threats, even with the best prevention technologies. Resilience requires preparation — having contingencies in place to minimize damage and ensure rapid recovery when an attack succeeds. When it comes to ransomware, two critical components of resilience stand out: incident response (IR) plans and data backups.

Threat detection: It’s crucial to have early detection. The faster an attack gets identified, the sooner an organization can respond and enact its IR plan. Many ransomware prevention technologies double as detection tools, helping security teams catch ransomware before encryption begins.

Response: While the response will vary depending on the attack’s nature and timing, every organization should follow these three fundamental steps: assess the impact of the attack and take steps to halt its spread; investigate the attack to understand its full scope and use forensic analysis to trace the intrusion path; remove ransomware from the environment to prevent reinfection.

While it’s essential to develop a well-defined IR plan, merely having a plan isn’t enough. It must be actionable, tested, and continuously refined. This includes accounting for three phases in the IR lifecycle:

Backups are an essential safety net, but not all backup strategies are equally effective. Attackers frequently target and encrypt accessible backups, rendering them useless if not properly secured. To ensure recoverability, organizations must do the following:

Additionally, before restoring from backups, conduct a thorough validation to ensure data integrity and eliminate the risk of reinfection.

Ransomware has evolved into a more aggressive, far-reaching and devastating cyber threat. Organizations must shift from a reactive mindset to a proactive, multi-layered security strategy that prioritizes both prevention and resilience.

By hardening defenses, training employees, preparing IR plans and securing backup systems, organizations can significantly reduce their risk and ensure a faster, more effective recovery, minimizing downtime, financial loss and operational disruption.

