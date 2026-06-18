As AI enters the SOC, evidence becomes more important than ever

COMMENTARY: Security Operations Centers (SOCs) are experimenting with AI agents, automated investigations and autonomous response, while vendors promise faster detection, reduced analyst fatigue and more efficient operations.

AI has the potential to transform how security teams operate, helping analysts process vast volumes of alerts and telemetry in seconds rather than hours, but organizations should still question how much confidence they should place in AI findings.

The AI SOC depends on evidence as much as intelligence

For all the advances in AI, cybersecurity has always depended on certainty. Security teams rarely struggle because they lack alerts or detections. More often, they struggle to determine what actually happened during an incident, how attackers moved through an environment, and whether sensitive information was exposed. AI may accelerate investigations, but the speed of investigations and evidential certainty serve different purposes. One helps teams move faster, and the other determines whether they can move with confidence.

Modern SOCs collect enormous volumes of telemetry. Firewall events, endpoint detections, authentication logs, threat intelligence feeds, and SIEM alerts all contribute to the puzzle. AI excels at correlating those signals, identifying patterns and surfacing anomalies that warrant further investigation.

The quality of AI outputs, however, remains closely tied to the quality and completeness of the information available to them. Richer context supports stronger analysis. Incomplete data introduces ambiguity.

This is why packet capture is becoming increasingly important within AI-enabled security operations. Continuous packet capture provides a complete historical record of network activity, preserving evidence of what occurred across the network over time. While logs may indicate that an event happened, packet capture enables security teams to examine the details: which systems communicated, what information moved between them, and whether activity represented routine behaviour or malicious intent.

What real-world SOCs reveal about packet capture and AI

As organizations build AI-enabled workflows and experiment with agentic SOC models, packet capture is shifting from a specialist forensic capability towards foundational infrastructure.

The relationship between AI, packet capture and evidential certainty becomes particularly clear in high-pressure environments, such as major enterprise SOCs. These environments combine unusually high traffic volumes with the kinds of complexity and exposure that make them attractive targets for malicious actors.

In these SOCs, analysts still encounter people transmitting credentials in clear text across public networks. Packet capture can provide enough context to identify exposed passwords alongside personal information, allowing teams to intervene directly with users before those exposures develop into larger security issues. Even when connections are properly encrypted, many organizations use next-generation firewalls and other security controls to decrypt traffic from managed devices for inspection. Full packet capture of that decrypted traffic provides the same level of contextual visibility, enabling investigators and AI systems to understand exactly what occurred on the network.

An AI system may detect anomalous traffic or flag suspicious behaviour, but packet capture allows investigators to answer the questions that determine next actions: What information moved? Which systems were involved? How far did the activity spread? Was sensitive data exposed?

Why packet capture matters more as AI becomes embedded in security operations

Packet capture transforms an alert into evidence. In AI-enabled SOCs, that distinction becomes increasingly important because faster analysis only creates value when conclusions remain grounded in what actually happened on the network.

Security teams have spent years building architectures designed to improve visibility, yet visibility and evidence serve different purposes.

Consider physical security, where banks deploy alarms, access controls, and sensors throughout their facilities. Those systems generate alerts when something unusual occurs. Investigators responding to a breach still want access to CCTV footage because video provides chronology, context, and proof.

Continuous packet capture performs a similar function within cybersecurity. Packet capture records network activity in sufficient detail to reconstruct events after an incident, giving analysts access to evidence rather than indicators alone.

The distinction becomes increasingly valuable as AI systems move beyond assisting analysts and begin supporting investigation workflows directly. AI may identify unusual behaviour, correlate suspicious activity across environments or recommend containment actions. Packet capture provides the evidence needed to validate those findings and understand their implications.

Packet capture provides the context AI needs to improve detection accuracy

This relationship between AI and packet capture creates a feedback loop. AI improves the speed of analysis, while packet capture improves the quality of conclusions. Together, they create opportunities to accelerate investigations while increasing confidence in outcomes.

The effectiveness of AI security tools depends heavily on the quality of data they analyse. Models operating with fragmented telemetry have a narrower view of events unfolding across an environment. Packet capture introduces richer context, allowing AI systems to analyse traffic patterns, reconstruct sessions and identify behaviours that may remain hidden within logs.

As organizations increasingly deploy AI within SOC workflows, packet capture is becoming an important source of context for detection, prioritisation and investigation. Rich packet data enables AI systems to draw from deeper evidence pools while supporting analysts responsible for validating outcomes.

Vulnerabilities discovered by AI increase the reliance on packet data for exploit detection

That matters because threat actors are also adopting AI to increase sophistication, accelerate reconnaissance and improve persistence techniques. Security teams face growing pressure to investigate faster while maintaining confidence in decisions. Packet capture contributes to both objectives by preserving evidence that AI systems and human analysts can revisit repeatedly as investigations evolve.

AI is also changing cybersecurity in another important way by accelerating vulnerability discovery itself. Initiatives such as Project Mythos point towards a future where AI can identify weaknesses in software faster and at greater scale, helping defenders strengthen systems while simultaneously raising the likelihood that threat actors will uncover and exploit vulnerabilities earlier. In some cases, attackers are already exploiting weaknesses before disclosures occur or before defensive tools have adapted.

AI-ready security architectures depend on AI-ready packet data

This creates another compelling argument for continuous packet capture. When new vulnerabilities emerge, packet capture allows organizations to revisit historical network traffic and investigate whether exploitation occurred days or weeks before anyone knew where to look. As AI compresses the timeline between vulnerability discovery and attack, packet capture becomes increasingly valuable as a source of historical evidence.

The conversation around AI in cybersecurity often focuses on models, agents, and automation. Increasingly, attention is shifting towards data readiness: whether organizations have structured, accessible, and sufficiently rich data sources capable of supporting AI-driven workflows.

Packet capture sits at the centre of that discussion because packet data contains some of the most detailed information available about activity occurring across networks. Making packet capture accessible within AI workflows presents substantial opportunities alongside equally important governance considerations. Packet data frequently includes highly sensitive information, which means AI-ready security architectures require carefully controlled access, strong guardrails and robust mechanisms for ensuring data is used appropriately.

The future of AI security depends on keeping AI anchored to evidence

The challenge for security leaders is evolving from deciding whether AI belongs within the SOC towards determining how AI can safely interact with the evidence layers that underpin investigations.

As AI becomes more deeply embedded across cybersecurity, from SOC investigations to AI-driven vulnerability discovery, the value of packet capture will come from its ability to keep AI anchored to observable reality.