Artificial intelligence chatbots are now capable of impersonating humans and building trust effectively, potentially revolutionizing the scam industry. A recent study indicates that AI can even surpass human scammers in the crucial relationship-building phase of "pig butchering" scams, according to a recent report by Ars Technica.

Researchers from four universities conducted a study pitting AI chatbots against human scammers in a simulation of "pig butchering" scams, a form of romance scam that escalates to fake cryptocurrency investments. The AI chatbots demonstrated remarkable effectiveness in the initial, lengthy trust-building stages, with test subjects reporting higher levels of trust in the AI than in human scammers. In the experiment, nearly half of the subjects complied with a request from the AI chatbot to download an app, compared to fewer than one in five who complied with a similar request from a human scammer.

This suggests AI could autonomously handle a significant portion of scam operations, potentially replacing human labor, including victims of human trafficking. While current safeguards aim to prevent AI misuse, the study highlights the evolving capabilities of AI in deception and the challenges in detecting and combating AI-driven fraud.