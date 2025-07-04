America’s blind spot: As drone production surges globally, U.S. counter-drone policy lags far behind

When Americans look to the skies on July 4th, we expect celebration—fireworks, light shows, and the kind of awe that reflects our national spirit. But in today’s world, those skies carry new meanings. Increasingly, they also reflect the front line of a fast-evolving threat. Drone innovation has opened remarkable creative doors, yet it has also rendered the air above us a contested space—one that adversaries can exploit with speed, precision, and deniability.

A wake-up call for air defense

Much like cyberspace, our skies have become a domain of vulnerability. From backyards to stadiums, from holiday gatherings to critical infrastructure, the risk has moved closer to home. When we look up now, it must be with the understanding that modern security is no longer a two-dimensional concept. It’s layered, mobile, and demands action before the threat lands.

A rising threat redefining modern conflict and a lagging response

The inadequacy of U.S. domestic policies was on full display from January 28 to February 3, 2023. During that time, a high-altitude balloon entered America’s airspace. The country was fixated as the government struggled to determine the origin of the payload, its contents, and what to do about it. Ultimately, a U.S. Air Force fighter jet shot down the balloon off the East Coast, but not before global tensions mounted between the U.S. and China.

The drone threat is real. In Ukraine, Russia has deployed tens of thousands of drones in 2025 alone—overwhelming air defenses, exhausting missile inventories, and striking infrastructure targets with brutal efficiency. These saturation attacks have changed the tempo of modern warfare by exhausting defenses, inflicting heavy civilian casualties, and damaging infrastructure.

America is well-positioned to lead the world in counter-drone defense by developing a unified, proactive strategy that aligns the pace of innovation with clarity, coordination, and resolve. President Trump’s dual Executive Orders, signed in June 2025, signal a critical shift toward an integrated, agile, and unified system able to respond at a moment’s notice.

Strategic resilience requires action

Other nations have taken note. Drones are increasingly being used for surveillance, cyber-espionage smuggling , and sabotage . Ukraine’s Operation Spider’s Web and Israel’s Operation Rising Lion showcase how strategic drone operations empower smaller militaries to disrupt adversaries. Drones level traditional power imbalances by extending reach and precision. Their rise has shifted global military doctrine—and with it, the demands on the U.S. homeland and force protection strategy.

While American technology leads the world, counter-drone defenses remain fragmented. Most systems are optimized for aircraft and missiles as opposed to low-cost, low-signature drones. Without a unified framework, agencies and infrastructure owners face few options and legal ambiguity.

Executive action tries to set a new direction

Airports, power grids, chemical plants, sporting venues, and ports are increasingly reporting drone activity. Local officials lack both real-time detection tools and the legal authority to take protective action. At the federal level, there is no single designated counter-drone authority for all facilities and assets. Numerous agencies, including the FAA, DHS, DoD, and DOJ have jurisdiction to counter drones. This hinders our ability to protect our population from emerging threats.

A Federal Task Force to Restore American Airspace Sovereignty; FAA regulations limiting drone flights over critical infrastructure; Integration of counter-UAS protocols into Joint Terrorism Task Forces; Establishment of a national training center for counter-drone operations; Technical guidance for infrastructure operators on drone detection systems; and Authorization for federal agencies to detect, track, and identify drone activity.

The June 2025 Executive Orders chart a path toward strategic coherence. One focuses on expanding U.S. drone innovation and production; the other addresses defense and airspace sovereignty . Key actions include:

From policy to capability

These steps represent the strongest federal recognition that drone threats cross both physical and organizational boundaries—and must be addressed accordingly.

Executive action is a step in the right direction but does not solve the problem. Transforming these directives into operational strength requires legislation, investment, and agency alignment.

Codify a National Counter-Drone Doctrine – Congress should establish a statutory framework that defines roles, authorities, and response protocols across military, law enforcement, and private stakeholders. Establish a Unified Counter-UAS Command – A central lead must oversee detection, response, data sharing, and public-private collaboration. Scale Industrial Production and Innovation – Multi-year procurement contracts and incentives will enable the necessary production expansion of both drone and counter-drone technologies. Equip and Empower Critical Infrastructure – Infrastructure operators must have access to vetted detection and neutralization tools, along with the legal latitude to deploy them against threats. Strengthen Global Partnerships – Rapid arms transfers, training, and policy coordination will help allies address drone threats, while reinforcing U.S. leadership in global security architecture.

Leadership is preparation Airspace has become a frontline of modern security. From critical infrastructure to everyday public gatherings, drones are rapidly changing the risk landscape with speed and accuracy. The response must be equally targeted and quick. America has the talent, technology, and momentum to lead. The recent Executive Orders set the direction. Now, the work begins—developing a national counter-drone strategy that empowers agencies, safeguards infrastructure, and unifies response. Leadership starts with preparation. It depends on systems that identify threats early, networks that coordinate instantly, and operators ready to respond with confidence. By aligning innovation with execution, the United States secures its skies, as well as cities, ports, energy grids, and public spaces. Each layer of airspace becomes a layer of strength.

A strong national strategy depends on the following five strategic priorities:

When we look up, we sense something bigger—a nation prepared to lead, ready to act, and dedicated to safeguarding its skies.