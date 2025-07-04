Critical Infrastructure Security
America’s blind spot: As drone production surges globally, U.S. counter-drone policy lags far behind
When Americans look to the skies on July 4th, we expect celebration—fireworks, light shows, and the kind of awe that reflects our national spirit. But in today’s world, those skies carry new meanings. Increasingly, they also reflect the front line of a fast-evolving threat. Drone innovation has opened remarkable creative doors, yet it has also rendered the air above us a contested space—one that adversaries can exploit with speed, precision, and deniability.Much like cyberspace, our skies have become a domain of vulnerability. From backyards to stadiums, from holiday gatherings to critical infrastructure, the risk has moved closer to home. When we look up now, it must be with the understanding that modern security is no longer a two-dimensional concept. It’s layered, mobile, and demands action before the threat lands.
Codify a National Counter-Drone Doctrine – Congress should establish a statutory framework that defines roles, authorities, and response protocols across military, law enforcement, and private stakeholders. Establish a Unified Counter-UAS Command – A central lead must oversee detection, response, data sharing, and public-private collaboration. Scale Industrial Production and Innovation – Multi-year procurement contracts and incentives will enable the necessary production expansion of both drone and counter-drone technologies. Equip and Empower Critical Infrastructure – Infrastructure operators must have access to vetted detection and neutralization tools, along with the legal latitude to deploy them against threats. Strengthen Global Partnerships – Rapid arms transfers, training, and policy coordination will help allies address drone threats, while reinforcing U.S. leadership in global security architecture.
These steps represent the strongest federal recognition that drone threats cross both physical and organizational boundaries—and must be addressed accordingly.
A Federal Task Force to Restore American Airspace Sovereignty; FAA regulations limiting drone flights over critical infrastructure; Integration of counter-UAS protocols into Joint Terrorism Task Forces; Establishment of a national training center for counter-drone operations; Technical guidance for infrastructure operators on drone detection systems; and Authorization for federal agencies to detect, track, and identify drone activity.
When we look up, we sense something bigger—a nation prepared to lead, ready to act, and dedicated to safeguarding its skies.
Airspace has become a frontline of modern security. From critical infrastructure to everyday public gatherings, drones are rapidly changing the risk landscape with speed and accuracy. The response must be equally targeted and quick. America has the talent, technology, and momentum to lead. The recent Executive Orders set the direction. Now, the work begins—developing a national counter-drone strategy that empowers agencies, safeguards infrastructure, and unifies response. Leadership starts with preparation. It depends on systems that identify threats early, networks that coordinate instantly, and operators ready to respond with confidence. By aligning innovation with execution, the United States secures its skies, as well as cities, ports, energy grids, and public spaces. Each layer of airspace becomes a layer of strength.
