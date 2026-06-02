ENISA NIS360 2026 report shows uneven cybersecurity improvements across EU critical sectors

As reported by Security Affairs, the third annual ENISA NIS360 report reveals that while cybersecurity maturity is generally improving across European Union critical sectors, the progress is uneven and insufficient in key areas. The report assesses the cybersecurity landscape against the NIS2 directive, highlighting a growing gap between the evolving threat landscape and the pace of defensive improvements.

The banking, electricity, and telecommunications sectors continue to lead in cybersecurity maturity and criticality. Notably, trust services, aviation, and financial market infrastructures have advanced to the high maturity band, with gas, road, maritime, and health sectors strengthening their positions in the moderate band. However, a significant concern is the "risk zone," comprising sectors where criticality outpaces maturity. This zone now includes health, railway, maritime, ICT service management, space, public administrations, and water sectors. Sectors like rail and water have entered this zone not due to regression, but because the overall maturity bar has risen.

The report identifies AI, supply chain vulnerabilities, and geopolitical volatility as key dynamics reshaping the cybersecurity environment, making it harder for organizations to keep pace. The space sector, crucial for critical infrastructure, shows low maturity despite its increasing importance. Conversely, the finance sector demonstrates the impact of sustained regulatory pressure and enforcement, such as through DORA implementation.