AI can help the industry finally get SOC automation right

COMMENTARY: Security operations centers (SOCs) are the nerve centers of cybersecurity. However, despite massive investment in tools and technologies, many SOCs still find themselves overwhelmed by the very chaos they aim to control.Analysts are drowning in data, jumping between disconnected tools, and trying to make sense of endless alerts. The result? An epidemic of burnout among the talented security professionals who are critical to keeping organizations safe.[SC Media Perspectives columns are written by a trusted community of SC Media cybersecurity subject matter experts. Read more Perspectives here.]This has become particularly acute for state and local government security teams that must protect critical infrastructure and sensitive citizen data with typically smaller budgets and staff than their federal or private-sector counterparts. Despite this challenge, today we're seeing states significantly increase cybersecurity investments, with initiatives like the proposed $88 million Cyber Command in Texas and New York's enhanced cybersecurity funding for its Joint Security Operations Center.The root cause lies in a fundamental misconception about security operations. For decades, we've tried to impose rigid structure on inherently unstructured problems. Various products promised to bring order through centralization and automation. Instead, they often added layers of complexity, transforming threat hunting from finding a needle in a haystack to finding the right needle in a stack of needles.
Advances in Generative AI (Gen AI) and reinforcement learning are transforming how humans interact with data, offering capabilities that were previously out of reach. AI doesn't just tolerate chaos – it thrives in it. Unlike its predecessor technologies, AI can reason over unstructured data without requiring rigid frameworks or predetermined patterns. It adapts to disorder rather than trying to eliminate it. If done right, AI can finally deliver on the promise vendors have been making to analysts and CISOs for decades.As a former Air Force officer, I often think of SOC workflows in terms of the OODA Loop – Observe, Orient, Decide, Act – a decision-making framework developed by Col. John Boyd in the 1950s. While this concept isn't new to cybersecurity, it perfectly illustrates how technology should enhance rather than hinder our analysts' natural problem-solving processes. The future of SOC automation lies not in forcing structure onto chaos, but in embracing tools that can navigate that chaos alongside the analyst and accelerate the OODA Loop.
