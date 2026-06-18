BlackFog launches AI detection for macOS

As outlined in Silicon Angle, BlackFog Inc. has launched ADX Vision for macOS, extending its shadow artificial intelligence detection and prevention platform to Apple Inc. endpoints. This move aims to enable security teams to implement a unified data-loss policy across both Windows and Mac environments.

The new ADX Vision for macOS targets the increasing use of unsanctioned generative AI tools within organizations. BlackFog research indicates that a substantial portion of employees utilize unapproved AI tools, posing a risk of sensitive data exfiltration without proper oversight. ADX Vision operates as a native macOS system extension, inspecting AI-bound data directly on the device before transmission, regardless of the originating application. This endpoint-centric approach, which BlackFog has previously applied to ransomware defense, provides visibility without relying on network interception or user connection to the corporate network.

The platform is now available for macOS Ventura and later, included at no extra cost for existing ADX Vision subscribers.