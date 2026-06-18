AWS launches Continuum security platform with AI

Coverage from Silicon Angle indicates that Amazon Web Services Inc. has launched AWS Continuum, a new security platform designed to leverage advanced artificial intelligence models for identifying, verifying, and fixing software vulnerabilities within a customer's environment with minimal human involvement.

AWS Continuum utilizes model-agnostic AI, drawing from various frontier models to analyze structured data like infrastructure and code, as well as unstructured data such as documents and communications. It operates in four phases: ingestion and scanning, prioritization based on business impact and deployment status, validation through exploit examples in a sandbox, and remediation recommendation with validated fixes. Initially available in a gated preview for code vulnerabilities, Continuum can operate in a learn mode with human oversight or an automated enforce mode. It incorporates previous capabilities like AWS Security Agent's penetration testing and code scanning, and introduces threat modeling.

AWS is collaborating with customers in financial services, automotive, and technology sectors to refine the platform, which currently focuses on first- and third-party code but is planned to expand to broader security areas.