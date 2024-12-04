Women in cyber: Tammy Klotz’s impact (video)

SC Media recognizes Tammy Klotz as one of the four Women in IT Security honorees for 2024 in the "Cyber Veterans" category. Klotz, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Trinseo, has dedicated her career to driving transformative change in cybersecurity while championing cultural shifts that empower individuals — especially women — to succeed in this dynamic field.

With over 30 years of IT experience and a decade as a CISO, Klotz has continually proven her commitment to fostering talent, mentoring emerging leaders, and creating inclusive environments where critical skills are prioritized over traditional notions of “soft skills.”

In the embedded video above, Klotz discusses her inspiring career journey, pivotal moments where her initiatives made a meaningful impact, and her guiding principles for building high-performing teams. She also shares invaluable advice for women aspiring to senior roles in cybersecurity, emphasizing confidence, boundary-setting, and the importance of mentorship.



This Q&A is part of SC Media’s efforts to spotlight the achievements of trailblazing women like Klotz, whose contributions extend far beyond technical expertise. As a transformational leader and a dedicated advocate for women in cybersecurity, Klotz's story showcases the power of connection, mentorship, and resilience in advancing the field.



Watch the video to hear Klotz’s thoughts in her own words, and explore how her career embodies the values of empowerment and innovation that the Women in IT Security program seeks to celebrate.

What follows is an edited transcript of the video Q&A that has been abbreviated for style and readability.

Q&A: Tammy Klotz with SC Media

SC Media: Tammy, you began your journey in IT over two decades ago and transitioned into cybersecurity leadership roles in recent years. What motivated this shift for you, and what challenges did you face as you carved out a path in cybersecurity?



Tammy Klotz: It’s actually been three decades total, to be exact. For the first 20–25 years, I worked in technology after landing in corporate America, despite initially aspiring to be a math teacher. I rose through the ranks in IT and eventually took on a role in internal audit, which became pivotal for my transition into cybersecurity. In 2015, when Air Products spun off a new company, I was given the opportunity to become a CISO. While I didn’t have a formal security background, I had strong relationships, knew the business, and had a solid audit foundation. My CIO had complete confidence in my ability to figure out the rest. Since then, I’ve held multiple CISO roles, and I’m currently at Trinseo. Across different companies, I’ve built cybersecurity programs tailored to varying organizational needs and risk profiles.



SC Media: As a leader recognized for innovation, can you share key moments where your cybersecurity initiatives made a significant impact?

Tammy Klotz: One of my standout initiatives was prioritizing education and awareness. Many organizations rush to solve security challenges with tools or technology, but I believe in empowering employees to understand the risks they face both professionally and personally. Connecting these dots builds a culture of vigilance. For example, teaching employees how stolen credentials can harm them personally resonates more deeply and helps them understand business impacts. I also flip the script on the idea of people being the "weakest link" in cybersecurity — I tell them they’re the strongest link and show them why. This approach has helped foster a security-conscious culture that makes a real difference.



SC Media: Building high-performing teams is one of your strengths. What critical skills do you emphasize, and how do these differ from the traditional “soft skills” often discussed in cybersecurity?



Tammy Klotz: I don’t like the term “soft skills” — it diminishes their importance. I call them “critical skills” because they’re essential for recognizing and valuing employees as individuals. My approach is guided by TIPPAC principles: Transparency, Togetherness, Inclusion, Presence, Participation, and Consistency. These principles foster trust, transparency, and collaboration, creating an environment where employees feel empowered to share ideas and challenge the status quo. One example is our weekly “Friday Fun” sessions — 30 minutes of non-work-related conversations. These moments build relationships that help us navigate challenges more effectively as a team.



SC Media: As part of SC Media’s Women in IT Security honoree program, let’s address some barriers women in cybersecurity still face. What advice would you offer to women looking to enter or advance in the field?



Tammy Klotz: Women often discredit themselves by focusing on the qualifications they lack instead of the value they bring. I advise women to step out of their comfort zones and apply for positions even if they don’t meet every requirement. Confidence in your capabilities is key — convince hiring managers of your potential during the interview. Ten years ago, I never would’ve imagined being a three-time CISO, yet here I am. Taking a chance can lead to unexpected opportunities.



SC Media: Finally, what advice do you have for women aspiring to senior roles in cybersecurity, particularly as a mentor?



Tammy Klotz: I encourage mentees to define their boundaries — what they’re willing to compromise on and what they won’t. Writing these down makes them more tangible and helps navigate situations that test those limits. I also stress the importance of developing a personal “board of directors,” a trusted group of mentors and leaders who provide both positive and critical feedback. This support system is invaluable for career growth and navigating challenges.