A Visual Studio Code (VS Code) theme extension with nearly 4 million installations was deactivated and removed from the VS Code Marketplace due to “multiple red flags” and “suspicious code,” according to VS Code team members.VS Code is a widely used open-source code editor developed and maintained by Microsoft. VS Code users can install extensions from the VS Code Marketplace to add additional features and utilities, including themes that change the code editor’s graphical user interface (GUI).The removed extension, Material Theme – Free, was removed on Wednesday due to “heavily obfuscated code and unreasonable dependencies including a utility for running child processes,” according to VS Code.BleepingComputer reported that these issues were first reported to Microsoft by researchers Amit Assaraf and Itay Kruk of ExtensionTotal, who published a blog post about the removal on Wednesday saying the “malicious code” appeared to originate from a compromised dependency. A VS Code team member later commented on Y Combinator’s Hacker News that Microsoft security researchers confirmed the report and “found additional suspicious code,” leading to the removal.Material Theme – Free had 3,927,094 installations when it was removed, and Microsoft banned its publisher Equinusocio from the marketplace resulting in the removal of extensions totaling 13,177,186 installs, according to Assaraf and Kruk.The Material Theme extension was automatically uninstalled from VS Code instances that used it, according to BleepingComputer, although users reported on Hacker News that they were unable to fully uninstall the extension.
VS Code theme with nearly 4M installs removed due to security ‘red flags’
(Credit: Postmodern Studio – stock.adobe.com)
