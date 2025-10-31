Passkey use doubles year over year; Google, Amazon lead in authentications

Monthly passkey authentications grew to 1.3 million in 2025, and 40% of Dashlane users now store at least one passkey compared with 20% in 2024.

Using anonymized, aggregated passkey authentication data, Dashlane compiled lists of the top 20 domains with the most passwordless authentications and the top 20 fastest-growing passkey domains.

Google stood out in its own category, being excluded from the main top 20 due to its disproportionately high numbers of passkey authentications since the platform made passkeys the default login option for personal accounts in 2023.

Google not only saw the largest share of authentications — partly due to the fact that it also serves as a single sign-on (SSO) option for many other non-Google domains — but also saw a 352% increase in passkey authentications over the past year, Dashlane reported.

Amazon, which made passkeys the default mobile sign-in option for customers who have passkeys configured in 2024, sat at the top of the main top 20 with a nearly 40% share of passwordless authentications, followed by financial software company Intuit with a 6.3% share, GitHub with 5.2% and Coinbase with 4.9%.

Dashlane highlighted the prevalence of passkey use among e-commerce platforms including Amazon, with eBay, Lowe’s, Home Depot and Target all making the top 20. Cryptocurrency platforms, including Coinbase, also saw significant representation in the top 20, with Binance seeing the sixth highest number of passkey authentications and the Kraken exchange also featured in the top 20.

Recent passkey adopters HubSpot, which began supporting passkeys in December 2024, and Okta , which made passkeys generally available through its Okta Customer Identity Cloud in February 2024, were also noted to have quickly risen to the top 20.

“At HubSpot, we’ve seen first-hand the impact passkeys have when they’re able to not just increase security, but simultaneously reduce user friction. Adoption has grown rapidly since our launch late in 2024, resulting in a significant reduction in password reliance,” HubSpot CISO Alyssa Robinson said in a statement.

Roblox was noted to the number one fastest-growing passkey domain in 2025, based on data collected during a three-month period in Q2 2025. The gaming platform saw a 856% increase in passkey authentications during this period, after first rolling out passkey support in December 2023 and adding support for Android devices in February 2024.

The cryptocurrency platform Gemini also saw a 269% growth in passkey authentications after making passkeys mandatory as a second authentication factor for all users in May 2025.

The German government agency Bundesagentur für Arbeit (Federal Employment Agency) was the third fastest-growing passkey domain, seeing 181% growth, with other government agencies, including the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) and Australia’s VicRoads, also in the top 20 fastest-growing password adopters.

Ramp was the fourth fastest-growing passkey domain with 172% growth, with other business services Sophos, HubSpot and Ubiquiti also seeing major growth in Q2 2025. Rounding out the top 5 was Microsoft, which made passkeys the default sign-in method for all new accounts in May 2025, and saw a 120% increase in passwordless sign-ins as a result.

“Microsoft’s move mirrors Google’s 2023 decision and reinforces a critical lesson: Making passkeys the default option on major platforms creates more adoption momentum than any amount of education or encouragement could achieve on its own,” Dashlane said.