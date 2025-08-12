Identity, Decentralized identity and verifiable credentials

Passwords are dead. What’s your excuse for still using them?

Passwordless authentication

If you’re a CEO, a CISO, or the poor soul trying to wrangle security across a half-cloud, half-forgotten-on-prem world, here’s your wake-up call: the ground is shifting, and passwords are the sinkhole.

Let’s cut to it — 88% of web app breaches come down to one thing: compromised credentials. That means most breaches aren't sophisticated cyberattacks. They're logins. Just very unauthorized ones.

Passwords are the security equivalent of hiding a house key under the doormat. And attackers know exactly where to look.

Why password-based security has failed us

Mass credential theft and phishing-driven breaches highlight a systemic weakness:

ProblemImpact
InfostealersMalware harvesting credentials silently from desktops and browsers 
Password reuseOne breach can domino into multiple compromised accounts 
PhishingTrick users into giving credentials — then log in
2FA limitationsSMS codes vulnerable to SIM swap, social engineering, and session hijacking 

We keep layering on complexity — password managers, MFA, rotating policies — and attackers keep logging in anyway. You can’t secure a system built on something this flimsy.

Imagine a world without passwords

The answer to our collective security problems lies in an old solution with a modern take: passwordless authentication. This has been discussed before, but it bears repeating: it’s time to go passwordless — now.

Certificate-based authentication eliminates the need for passwords, immediately reducing your attack surface. Why? Because even if people — your employees, contractors, and vendors — inadvertently click on a phishing email, there’s no password to steal. They won’t increase vulnerability by using the same password for all their applications and devices. Passwordless solutions use digital certificates — authenticated silently and securely at login, eliminating exposure to credential theft.

Benefits that actually matter:

  • Phishing-proof. No passwords, no one-time passwords (OTPs), no problems.
  • No shared secrets. Private keys stay on the device. Period.
  • Users love it. No forgotten passwords. No resets. No MFA gymnastics. Just fast access.
  • Built for scale. Certificates can be issued, revoked, and governed centrally — and they plug into conditional access frameworks.

    • Sound expensive or complicated? It’s not. Let’s knock down a few excuses while we’re at it.

    Common excuses (and why they don’t hold up)

    “It’s hard to integrate with what we’ve got.”
     Use a flexible, cloud-native solution that plays nicely with your stack. No forklift required.

    “Our users will push back.”
     Not if the login experience is faster and simpler. People aren’t loyal to passwords — they’re loyal to what works.

    “We already have MFA.”
     MFA isn’t the same thing. Spoiler: attackers know how to bypass it, and users get tired of it.

    “It’s not in the budget.”
     Neither is a breach. Or a lawsuit. Or losing customer trust. Your data is your business. Stop gambling with it.

    CISOs: Time to lead

    Security leaders already know passwords are a liability. The question is — what are you doing about it?

    Here’s your short list:

    1. Officially endorse passwordless in your strategic roadmap
      Elevate its adoption from a “nice to have” to a priority plan — backed by budgets and milestones.
    2. Run pilot programs using certificate-based authentication
      Test use cases across endpoint, network, and cloud access to validate usability and interoperability. Cloud-based solutions can have you up and running very quickly.
    3. Embrace zero trust security frameworks

      4. Zero trust principles require strict identity verification for every user and device, regardless of location.

      1. Educate and evangelize
        Train IT and help-desk teams. Prepare employees for a seamless transition — emphasizing that enhanced security doesn’t need to degrade user experience.

        2. The end of the password (finally)

        Passwords have had a good run — for attackers. Credential stuffing. Infostealers. Ransomware. Phishing. All powered by the same outdated security relic.

        As leaders, we don’t just react to threats — we steer the future. Passwordless authentication isn’t an experiment. It’s a requirement. And it’s ready now.

        The password era is over. Let’s not drag it out.

