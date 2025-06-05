Nominations open: SC Media’s 2025 Women in IT Security

Let’s be honest: women in cybersecurity are doing some of the industry’s most critical work and often while navigating challenges their peers never have to consider.
Cybersecurity Veterans
Power Players
Advocates
Women to Watch
They’re designing secure architecture, managing breach response, mentoring new professionals, and advocating for change in environments that aren’t always built to support them. They’re leading with clarity, conviction, and empathy, even when the rules of the game keep shifting beneath their feet.That’s why today, as we open nominations for SC Media’s 2025 Women in IT Security program, we ask you to think of the women who have made your team stronger. The ones who challenge assumptions, fix what’s broken, and still make time to coach others. The ones who innovate with integrity, speak up when it counts, and lead by example — even when it’s hard. Now in its 12th year, SC Media’s Women in IT Security program celebrates professionals who are transforming cybersecurity, not just through technical excellence, but through the emotional intelligence, grit, and vision that effective leadership now demands. These women aren’t just adapting to change — they’re shaping it.Later this year, honorees will be profiled in a full SC Media editorial series where their work, wins and contributions will be celebrated. Our panel of women cybersecurity leaders will review the nominations, selecting honorees from across the industry and across disciplines.
CRA's Heidi Murphy
.
Nomination categoriesWe’re accepting nominations in four categories:
Leaders whose long-standing careers are defined by innovation, consistency, and mentorship.
Executives and practitioners who are influencing policy, strategy, or market direction at scale.
Mentors, educators, and community builders who are advancing equity and visibility in the cybersecurity field.
Emerging professionals pushing boundaries and driving new ideas — the future of cybersecurity, already in motion.