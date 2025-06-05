Nominations open: SC Media’s 2025 Women in IT Security

CRA's Heidi Murphy .

Let’s be honest: women in cybersecurity are doing some of the industry’s most critical work and often while navigating challenges their peers never have to consider.

They’re designing secure architecture, managing breach response, mentoring new professionals, and advocating for change in environments that aren’t always built to support them. They’re leading with clarity, conviction, and empathy, even when the rules of the game keep shifting beneath their feet.

That’s why today, as we open nominations for SC Media’s 2025 Women in IT Security program , we ask you to think of the women who have made your team stronger. The ones who challenge assumptions, fix what’s broken, and still make time to coach others. The ones who innovate with integrity, speak up when it counts, and lead by example — even when it’s hard.

Now in its 12th year, SC Media’s Women in IT Security program celebrates professionals who are transforming cybersecurity, not just through technical excellence, but through the emotional intelligence, grit, and vision that effective leadership now demands. These women aren’t just adapting to change — they’re shaping it.

Nomination categories

Later this year, honorees will be profiled in a full SC Media editorial series where their work, wins and contributions will be celebrated. Our panel of women cybersecurity leaders will review the nominations, selecting honorees from across the industry and across disciplines.

Cybersecurity Veterans

Leaders whose long-standing careers are defined by innovation, consistency, and mentorship. Power Players

Executives and practitioners who are influencing policy, strategy, or market direction at scale. Advocates

Mentors, educators, and community builders who are advancing equity and visibility in the cybersecurity field. Women to Watch

Emerging professionals pushing boundaries and driving new ideas — the future of cybersecurity, already in motion.

How to nominate

We’re accepting nominations in four categories:

To nominate yourself or a colleague, visit our Women in IT Security program page and submit your nominee by Aug. 4, 2025.

The most compelling nominations go beyond titles. They capture the impact and the why behind their work. How this individual has helped advance cybersecurity over the past year, whether through a standout project, leadership in crisis, or steady contributions that strengthened their team or community.

We welcome nominations across the cybersecurity ecosystem: CISOs, analysts, researchers, policy experts, educators, founders, and others working to protect systems and shape the future. We encourage self-nominations, and we urge you not to underestimate the impact of consistent, under-the-radar leadership. The quiet forces often leave the deepest marks.

This is a pivotal moment. Conversations around diversity are growing quieter in some circles, even as the need for representation grows louder. Emotional intelligence, authentic communication, and inclusive leadership aren’t soft skills, they are survival skills in modern cybersecurity. And the risk of backsliding is real.

As we look ahead, we also invite you to look back. The women recognized in 2024 , from enterprise CISOs to researchers, founders, and educators, offered a glimpse into what’s possible when we invest in diverse talent. Their stories remain a powerful reminder of how much stronger this field becomes when everyone has a seat at the table.

So, nominate someone who deserves to be seen. Celebrate someone whose impact is felt. Help us recognize the women shaping cybersecurity, and ensure the next generation sees what leadership can look like.