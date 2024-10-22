Navigate 2024: SailPoint aims to break identity security gridlock with AI-powered visualization tool

ORLANDO — SailPoint Technologies today announced a new visualization tool to assist security teams drowning in disconnected identity data. SailPoint Identity Graph leverages different tools to provide greater visualization and context around an organizations’ identity data, so they can spot potential threats before they materialize.

"Right now, it's nearly impossible for identity and security teams to get all the context they need in a timely manner. To know what's happening in the organization, what activity is a threat, what remediation is needed, and when," SailPoint President Matt Mills said during a keynote that opened the company’s Navigate user conference.

The newly introduced SailPoint Identity Graph represents a significant advancement in how organizations can visualize and manage identity security. While graph technology isn't new to SailPoint—having secured patents as early as 2021—the addition of comprehensive visualization capabilities marks a crucial evolution in making identity relationships and potential security risks immediately apparent to security teams who previously had to piece together information from multiple systems.

What sets the Identity Graph apart is its ability to integrate with third-party data sources and security systems. The platform can incorporate data from HR systems, ERP platforms, CRM tools, and various security solutions, creating what Mills describes as a powerful combination of "identity fabric and security fabric." This integration enables security teams to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities that might otherwise go unnoticed in siloed systems.

"It's time to stop doing the same thing over and over, expecting a different result," Mills emphasized, pointing to the limitations of traditional perimeter-focused security approaches. Instead, SailPoint's new technology puts identity at the core of enterprise security, leveraging both data and AI capabilities to provide real-time insights and threat detection.

The practical applications span across industries. In healthcare settings, the system can rapidly verify nurse credentials and specialties while maintaining security protocols. In manufacturing environments, the Identity Graph can enhance traceability by connecting shop floor operators with production batches and machine certifications, creating a comprehensive security and compliance overview.

The Atlas platform's success is built on its unified data model, which serves as the foundation for AI implementation. With more than 20,000 unique connectors, 1,100 APIs, and some 700 machine-learning modules in production, the Atlas platform has demonstrated significant scale and capability.

"AI is fundamental to the success of being able to drive efficiencies, productivity and ultimately security of your enterprise," Mills stated.

For organizations struggling to keep pace with the volume, variety, and velocity of identity-related security challenges, the SailPoint Identity Graph offers a new way to visualize, understand, and act upon potential security threats in real-time. Mills concluded that this advancement in identity security visualization technology is "a game changer" that will soon give organizations "identity context for every decision," enabling them to protect their enterprises more effectively and rapidly than ever before.

SailPoint Identity Graph is just one of the new products announced on the opening day of Navigate. Among numerous other announcements were the new Privileged Task Automation tool that provides an easy-to-use, drag-and-drop interface for workflow configuration and an out-of-the-box library of customizable templates to help accelerate workflow adoptions. This can significantly enhance IT operations’ accuracy and efficiency and strengthen governance.

Another to help manage service accounts and AI agents is SailPoint Machine Identity Security, which seamlessly integrates security measures for both artificial and human identities at a time when the latter digital identities outpace the former.

Since unveiling its Atlas platform, which unifies formerly siloed data and identity security solutions, at last year’s Navigate, the company has developed a range of products that integrate with Atlas. SailPoint’s robust product expansion points to the growing role identity now plays in organizations’’ cybersecurity programs, and the role solutions providers focused on identity now play in reshaping the industry.

“This week we will announce more new innovation than in any other time in our company’s history,” said Gary Nafus, SailPoint’s Chief Sales Officer.