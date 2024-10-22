Navigate 2024: SailPoint unveils more AI-driven solutions

ORLANDO — SailPoint Technologies today announced a suite of new AI-powered capabilities for its Identity Security Cloud platform at its annual Navigate user conference. The announcement is designed to showcase the Austin-based company's efforts to address the evolving challenges in the cybersecurity landscape.

The newly unveiled features are designed to enhance automation, visibility, and contextual insights, strengthening enterprise security and streamlining identity management. These advancements are built upon SailPoint Atlas, the company's core platform that serves as the foundation for managing and securing access across complex enterprise environments.

Matt Mills, President of SailPoint, emphasized the critical nature of identity security in today's threat landscape. "Identities are a prime target for today's attackers," Mills said, underscoring the importance of holistic identity management across workforce, nonemployee, and machine identities.

Among the notable additions is the Data Segmentation feature, which introduces granular controls for identity and access data administration. This capability is particularly important for organizations operating across multiple jurisdictions; it enables separate management for different business units while ensuring compliance with data privacy regulations.

It follows the recent rollout of Dynamic Access Roles, a feature aimed at reducing the complexity of traditional role models. By incorporating contextual attribute values, this innovation promises to minimize role sprawl and decrease maintenance overhead, ultimately delivering a more user-centric access model.

To further enrich the identity data ecosystem, the Access Model Metadata feature allows customers to append custom attributes to roles, access profiles, and entitlements. This additional context is expected to fuel more sophisticated AI-driven insights, enabling more informed decision-making processes within organizations.

The company has also enhanced its Application Onboarding capabilities, leveraging AI and automation to expedite the discovery and integration of applications. This update includes improvements in account provisioning, advanced application discovery, and AI-powered recommendations throughout the onboarding process, aimed at accelerating provisioning and enhancing governance outcomes.

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of SailPoint introducing SailPoint Identity Risk, a new product currently in limited availability. This offering is designed to provide enhanced visibility into user sessions, offer contextual insights into identity behaviors, and enable proactive security responses based oncontinuous risk assessments.

Looking ahead, SailPoint will preview an innovative agentic AI tool at the Navigate conference. This intelligent assistant, slated for general availability in the first half of 2025, aims to revolutionize how users interact with their identity solutions. By offering a conversational interface, the tool promises to simplify complex identity management and security queries, potentially marking a significant shift in user experience within the identity security domain.

SailPoint's latest innovations reflect the growing need for sophisticated, AI-driven solutions in the identity security space. By focusing on automation, contextual intelligence, and proactive risk management, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of efforts to secure critical enterprise assets and data.

With these advancements, SailPoint is not only addressing current security challenges but also anticipating future needs in the rapidly changing landscape of identity and access management. As organizations grapple with increasingly complex digital environments, solutions that offer both comprehensive security and operational efficiency are likely to play a key role in shaping the future of enterprise cybersecurity strategies.