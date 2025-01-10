Emergency patch issued for Ivanti Connect Secure VPN flaw under attack

An unpatched vulnerability in the Ivanti Connect Secure VPN has been under active attack.

Researchers with Google’s Mandiant Cloud security team said that one or more threat actors are currently exploiting CVE-2025-0282 for remote takeover attacks on targeted networks.

The flaw, originally exploited as a zero-day vulnerability, has since been given an emergency patch and administrators are being advised to update their appliances as soon as possible.

“Ivanti has been working closely with Mandiant, affected customers, government partners, and security vendors to address these issues,” wrote Mandiant researchers John Wolfram, Josh Murchie, Matt Lin, Daniel Ainsworth, Robert Wallace, Dimiter Andonov, Dhanesh Kizhakkinan, and Jacob Thompson.

As a result of their investigation, Ivanti released patches for the vulnerabilities exploited in this campaign and Ivanti customers are urged to follow the actions in the Security Advisory to secure their systems as soon as possible.

The vulnerability itself is the result of a stack-based buffer overflow error. In practice, an attacker could send an intentionally malformed data request that would trigger a crash which would allow for code execution.

In short, an attacker could remotely take over a targeted appliance and use the compromised device to gain a foothold in the network and attack other systems and databases.

Mandiant also discovered and reported a second vulnerability, CVE-2025-0283, though that flaw is not currently under active exploit.

The Mandiant team did not say precisely how the vulnerabilities were being targeted or what precisely the threat actors were looking to do with the compromised systems. The team also said that there could be more than one threat actor targeting the vulnerability.

That said, at least a handful of the attacks have been attributed to a pair of known espionage threat actors with ties to China.

“It is possible that multiple actors are responsible for the creation and deployment of these various code families (i.e. SPAWN, DRYHOOK and PHASEJAM), but as of publishing this report, we don't have enough data to accurately assess the number of threat actors targeting CVE-2025-0282,” the Mandiant team explained.