Government Regulations, Cybersecurity daily news

Cyberattacks to remain a national emergency event in the US

Credit: Adobe Stock

Credit: Adobe Stock

The threat of ongoing cyberattacks will remain an issue of utmost urgency for security officials as foreign attackers show no signs of relenting in their efforts.

This according to the White House, who has announced that for the next year cyberattacks will be considered a National Emergency event and subject to executive actions and economic sanctions.

In doing so, the Trump administration will allow federal law enforcement to seize the assets and accounts of people involved in cybercrime activity as well as restrict entry and enforce sanctions on those who donate to known cybercrime groups.

“These significant malicious cyber-enabled activities continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” the White House said in extending the order.

This marks yet another extension of the original 2015 executive order from President Obama that granted law enforcement additional powers to act against those suspected of operating cybercrime activities. That year would see a number of landmark breaches including those against T-Mobile, Ashley Madison, and Hacking Group in a series of data releases that would expose both public and private sector companies.

Since then, the order was formally extended in 2016, 2021, 2023, and January of 2025 though the rulings were effectively held in the meantime.

“On April 1, 2015, the President declared a national emergency pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Power to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States constituted by the increasing prevalence and severity of malicious cyber-enabled activities originating from, or directed by persons located, in whole or in substantial part, outside the United States,” the White House said in announcing the extension.

The order has remained in place over the subsequent three administrations and will now officially be enforced for another year.

Extending the order is, at this point, more of a formality that allows law enforcement the ability to take measures against foreign threat actors who are often immune from extradition and prosecution by U.S. courts.

In many cases, freezing financial accounts and assets is the only way for authorities in Washington to counteract overseas actors and criminal organizations that profit from illegal hacking.

Cracking down on foreign threat actors has become something of a hot-button issue under the new Trump administration. With the Elon Musk-lead Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) making wholesale cuts to Federal agencies, a lack of human resources has arisen in many government departments.

Among those organizations is CISA, where it has been reported that staffing cuts could affect the agency’s ability to effectively track and take action against criminal groups that target U.S. government systems and services.

Additionally, there have been reports that officials in CISA have been instructed to deprioritize actions against threat actors based in Russia. The Kremlin has in the past been accused of colluding with the Trump camp to sway public opinion in the US, though those allegations have been disputed.

Shaun Nichols

A career IT news journalist, Shaun has spent 17 years covering the industry with a specialty in the cybersecurity field.

Related

New Trump EO panned for additional cyber burdens for state, local governments

Despite claiming to encourage improved cybersecurity defenses, President Donald Trump's new "Achieving Efficiency Through State and Local Preparedness" executive order was criticized by cybersecurity experts for giving state and local governments with more limited resources and capabilities the responsibility to deal with increasingly advanced cybersecurity threats, reports CyberScoop.

Advanced slapped with almost $4M fine after LockBit hack

Advanced Computer Software Group, a vendor of the UK's National Health Service, has been ordered by the Information Commissioner's Office to pay a $3.95 million penalty following its failure to adequately defend its systems from a LockBit ransomware attack in 2022, which led to the exfiltration of data belonging to 79,404 individuals, reports The Register.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds