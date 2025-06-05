Identity, Cloud Security
Cisco patches Identity Services Engine flaw affecting AWS, Azure, OCI
(Adobe Stock)
Cisco on June 4 released patches for a flaw in cloud deployments of the Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE) that could let attackers access sensitive data, execute limited administrative operations, modify system configuration, or disrupt services with impacted systems.The flaw — CVE-2025-20286 — affected the cloud deployments of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).Cisco urged security teams to prioritize this patch. No exploitation in the wild has been reported. Nic Adams, co-founder and CEO, 0rcus, explained that this Cisco ISE vulnerability is a nightmare on multiple fronts.Any ISE deployment in AWS or Azure release 3.1 shares identical admin keys, said Adams, and 3.2 in AWS reuses the same key across every instance. Azure 3.2 clones Azure’s key pool, and then OCI 3.2 follows suit.“Which means once an attacker extracts one credential, they can traverse across cloud tenants, harvest policy 'gold,' alter authentication realms, or disable enforcement modules without a single user click,” said Adams.By contrast, the recent Cisco Wireless LAN Controller flaws required path traversal and token forging to escalate privileges on individual appliances, Adams continued. Thus, the ISE bug “shreds cloud identity chains” in one stroke, offering lateral movement, cross-region pivoting, and systemic takeover.“Think of it as not a simple bypass, but rather a chain-of-trust rupture at-scale," said Adams.James Maude, Field CTO at BeyondTrust, added that just when we thought the days of dealing with vendors using common default credentials were gone, or at least confined to the world of budget IoT devices, something like CVE-2025-20286 comes along and surprises us.“While the credentials in this case are not entirely static, they are shared when the software release and cloud platform are the same,” said Maude. “This provides an opportunity to extract credentials from one deployment and use them to access others, making this a top priority to remediate, ideally by applying the hot fixes released as these also cover other vulnerabilities.”
An In-Depth Guide to Identity
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds