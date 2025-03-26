Atlantis AIO tool automates credential stuffing across 140 platforms

A new hacking tool known as Atlantis AIO has emerged as a powerful weapon for cybercriminals, automating credential-stuffing attacks by testing millions of stolen credentials with minimal effort, leading to large-scale fraud, data theft, and account takeovers.

The tool can quickly attempt millions of username and password combinations across more than 140 platforms, including Hotmail, Yahoo, and AOL, according to a March 25 blog post from Abnormal Security, which said the blog was based on threat intelligence they collected in February 2025.

Attackers can also use Atlantis AIO on ecommerce sites, streaming services, VPNs, financial institutions, and even food-delivery services.

"Cybercriminals are becoming more sophisticated by the day, especially as they leverage automation to execute their attacks at scale,” said Mike Britton, chief information officer at Abnormal Security. “We’re increasingly seeing the emergence of malicious tools that enable attackers with automation — whether it’s an AI tool like GhostGPT for phishing and malware creation, or a tool like Atlantis AIO for executing credential-stuffing attacks at an unprecedented scale.”

Britton, an SC Media columnist , said to combat this threat and others like it, organizations must adopt a multi-layered security approach that goes beyond traditional password policies. He said implementing AI-driven defenses that detect suspicious activity, block phishing attempts, and proactively mitigate compromised accounts offer a powerful way to stay ahead of attackers and preventing large-scale credential abuse.

Stephen Kowski, Field CTO at SlashNext Email Security, said credential-stuffing attacks targeting multiple platforms highlight the growing threat of automated tools that can rapidly test stolen credentials across many services. Kowski said companies need robust email security that can detect compromised accounts, block brute-force attempts, and identify supply chain threats to stay ahead of these attacks.

“While commercial email providers Hotmail and Yahoo may have limited security authority and trust while trying to phish compared to corporate domains, implementing multi-factor authentication and real-time threat detection can significantly reduce risks,” said Kowski. “The rise of tools like Atlantis AIO shows how cybercriminals are scaling their operations, making advanced email threat protection and continuous monitoring essential for any organization’s defense strategy.”

Patrick Tiquet, vice president of security and compliance at Keeper Security, said credential stuffing remains a top threat because of widespread password reuse among users and the rise of automated attack tools like Atlantis AIO.

“The best defense to credential-stuffing attacks is a strong, multi-layered security strategy that includes a password manager to enforce strong and unique credentials, MFA to block unauthorized access, and dark web monitoring to detect compromised credentials before they can be exploited.”