Threat Intelligence, AI/ML, Critical Infrastructure Security
US Cyber Command launches AI cyber ops project
Credit: Adobe Stock
DefenseScoop reports that U.S. Cyber Command is launching a new initiative under its fiscal 2026 budget to accelerate the integration of artificial intelligence into cyber operations, allocating $5 million toward the effort.
Although a fraction of its $1.3 billion research and development budget, the initiative stems from congressional mandates set in 2023 requiring the development of a comprehensive five-year AI roadmap. The resulting program, housed within the elite Cyber National Mission Force, focuses on curating standardized, tagged datasets to support AI and machine learning tools. Known as Artificial Intelligence for Cyberspace Operations, the project will invest in infrastructure, conduct agile 90-day pilot programs, and evaluate technologies through CNMF's Cyber Immersion Laboratory. These pilots aim to enhance threat detection, automate data processing, and support faster, informed decision-making. By shifting funds from operations into R&D, Cybercom is positioning itself to leverage commercial AI innovations while addressing critical cybersecurity challenges through flexible, fast-paced experimentation and development.
