Chinese APTs have made identity part of the intrusion path

Chinese state-sponsored cyber activities have grown in scale, with increased coordination and greater repeatability of attacks.

Because attackers can now use shared tools, compromised edge devices, covert relaying networks, and valid credentials to move through various environments more quickly and flexibly than ever before, defenders have been forced to change their approach.

It’s important to acknowledge this reality because many security programs still rely mainly on indicators that are quickly losing value: IP addresses, DNS domains, file hashes, and malware signatures are still useful, but they offer an increasingly limited view of the threat landscape.

Attackers use compromised routers, IoT devices, or end-of-life devices to disguise malicious activity on local or residential infrastructure. As multiple groups reuse common malware families and infrastructure, it’s becoming more difficult to identify the origin of a particular attack, diminishing the effectiveness of playbooks tailored to specific actors.

Security teams need to identify which behaviors would better expose malicious activity inside their environments.

Chinese APT tradecraft changed in that it engages in a much wider use of covert networks composed of compromised small-office/home-office routers, edge appliances, and connected devices. These networks let operators route traffic through multiple relays before it reaches its destination. The final connection may appear to come from an ordinary local broadband provider, which makes simple geographic blocking and static deny lists far less reliable as defensive measures.

The emerging model challenges an old-school approach to defending against cyberattacks. Many teams still treat suspicious infrastructure as something that they can block once identified. But this approach won’t work if the attackers rotate through a large pool of compromised devices that continuously refresh to maintain access. A single campaign may use hundreds or thousands of different nodes, and multiple threat actor groups can share the same relay infrastructure. As a result, defenders need more network context than raw indicators of compromise.

Internet-facing appliances have become one of the most attractive entry points for state-sponsored actors. VPNs, firewalls, secure access gateways, email servers, collaboration platforms, hypervisors, and network management systems often sit at the edge of the enterprise, where they’re reachable from the internet and trusted by internal systems. These systems are also harder to monitor than standard endpoints.

Many times, the exploitation will begin within hours or days after the disclosure. Given this speed, there’s little time for lengthy patch cycles, manual asset reviews, or any delay in emergency change approval.

Security teams need a disciplined model for managing exposed infrastructure. Each internet-facing system must include an owner, a known patch status, a defined emergency update process, and logging for post-incident investigations. And we should remove end-of-life devices from production because they create long-term footholds for attackers and can also become part of the infrastructure used against other victims.

Many Chinese APT groups have been identified and tracked as independent entities, but there’s significant overlap in their operations. Specific malware families, such as PlugX, ShadowPad, HyperBro, China Chopper, and Cobalt Strike, have been identified in numerous different campaigns. Similarly, many of the techniques used by these groups such as DLL sideloading, web shells, credential dumping, scheduled task persistence, and abuse of native Windows utilities, are also used by multiple APT groups.

This creates a real-world detection problem. For example, a defender may know that ShadowPad is linked to one Chinese-nexus cluster and PlugX to another. Those labels are often misleading, as both tools can appear in the same environment through different campaigns, contractors, or intrusion methods. The actor label may change, but the operational behavior remains the same. When detection programs are based heavily on named groups, teams risk treating familiar techniques as new problems whenever a different actor label appears.

Today, it makes more sense to build detection systems based on reusable behaviors. DLL sideloading should raise concern based on its behavior, where it executes, and what it could enable, rather than whether it appears in a specific actor profile. A web shell on an external-facing server warrants investigation because it can grant an unauthorized party access to a trusted system. We should evaluate suspicious use of wmic.exe, ntdsutil.exe, certutil.exe, or PowerShell against the normal level of administrative activity in the environment.

As Chinese APT activity continues to mature, their deeper use of identity and management systems has changed how they access data and navigate environments. While stolen passwords will remain relevant, the focus has shifted to higher-value assets, such as credentials and tokens that control access to cloud services, privileged access platforms, managed service providers, and enterprise applications. An attacker can gain a large footprint without generating the same noise as malware by using a valid OAuth token, API key, service account, or admin session.

It's an important development because many organizations continue to treat identity as an access control issue rather than a detection opportunity. In today’s attacks, identity systems can reveal the attacker’s path through an environment. Unusual activity from application or automation accounts, changes in account status from dormant to active, and administrative sessions initiated from residential address space can all indicate compromise before malware is found.

The same risk applies to supply chain access, as attackers move further into trusted entities through compromised managed service providers, privileged applications, or cloud management planes. Chinese state-sponsored operations have consistently targeted managed infrastructure, identities, and administrative systems to sustain access across multiple environments.

Defenders should regard identity telemetry as critical evidence. Privileged accounts, service accounts, API keys, OAuth grants, and remote access sessions require the same kind of ownership, baselines, expiration policies, and monitoring. Each of these should have identifiable owners and a clear business purpose, with sufficient logging to support investigations. We need to establish them to develop a solid understanding of administrators' normal behavior so that misuse of legitimate access for malicious purposes becomes easier to identify.

Chinese APT activity will continue to evolve, so the greatest value from defensive investments will come from those that stand the test of time across groups, tools, and campaigns. Security teams should focus on reducing the attack surface, performing timely patching of all critical edge systems, replacing unsupported devices, hardening identity systems, monitoring the use of native administration tools, and hunting for behaviors associated with persistence, lateral movement, and credential access.

Teams should first validate the behaviors most likely to appear across Chinese-nexus operations against existing controls, logs, and response processes. These include the following: DLL sideloading from user-writable directories, web shell activity on public-facing servers, unusual PowerShell execution, atypical use of wmic.exe or ntdsutil.exe utilities, privileged access from a home internet connection, unusual use of OAuth consent grants, and administrative activity from an account or device that doesn’t match historical patterns.

A detection rule has limited value if the required telemetry isn’t collected, the alert gets lost in noise, or the response team can’t act quickly once the team receives an alert.

Threat intelligence still matters when it helps teams turn attacker activity into testable defensive assumptions. Don’t wait for the next actor name, malware labels, or list of indicators. Defenders must move from identifying the attacker to understanding how the attacker behaves. It’s time to move in that direction.

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