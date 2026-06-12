U.S. seizes domains used to publish nonconsensual AI-generated nude images

As reported by CyberScoop, the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security have seized two internet domains, CFAKE.com and SOCFAKE.com, which were allegedly used to publish thousands of AI-generated or digitally altered nude images and videos of women.

The domains specialized in creating explicit content, often targeting famous women, including politicians, royalty, and entertainers. The service also allowed users to browse categories like "rape" and "degradation." The law enforcement operation was conducted under the TAKE IT DOWN Act, a law enacted last year to combat the creation and distribution of nonconsensual deepfake pornography. The seizure involved international cooperation, with U.S. authorities working alongside law enforcement in France and Italy.

Italian police initially alerted U.S. officials, while a French investigation led to the arrest of a 47-year-old French national, Cyrille B., who is accused of being an administrator for CFAKE. Approximately $48,000 in cryptocurrency was seized from his residence. The French investigation identified 300,000 images and 7,000 videos depicting 14,000 individuals. The website reportedly had 200,000 user accounts and garnered 4 million views monthly. The suspect faces up to seven years in prison and a €500,000 fine.