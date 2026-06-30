ICIT founder on AI, quantum and critical infrastructure

For more than a decade, Parham Eftekhari has worked at the intersection of cybersecurity, critical infrastructure and public policy. As founder of the Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology (ICIT), he set out to create an independent, nonpartisan organization where government leaders, industry experts and policymakers could collaborate on some of the nation's most pressing security challenges

In this conversation with SC Media, Eftekhari reflects on why he founded ICIT , how its mission has evolved and why trusted institutions are becoming even more important as emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing reshape the cybersecurity landscape. He discusses the organization's people-first approach to protecting critical infrastructure, the importance of objective research and education, and why maintaining public trust will be just as critical as technological innovation in the years ahead.

: Can you talk about why you founded ICIT? How has the need for the organization evolved over the years?

: I started my career running research for GTRA, an events company I co-founded, focused on technology leaders across the civilian, defense and intelligence communities. Through that work, I recognized a gap. There wasn't a true peer-to-peer community where government executives could lead the conversation, learn from one another, strengthen partnerships with industry and collectively educate policymakers in an objective, nonpartisan way.

There were plenty of lobbying efforts and trade associations, but I believed there was a need for trusted research and education that wasn't advancing a particular commercial or political agenda. That became the foundation for ICIT.

At the time, the Department of Homeland Security was still relatively new, and what is now CISA was known as the National Protection and Programs Directorate (NPPD). No one could have predicted where AI or quantum computing would take us, but I wanted to build an organization with a mission broad enough to evolve alongside whatever came next.

That's why I chose the name Institute for Critical Infrastructure Technology. Critical infrastructure touches every aspect of society and provides the flexibility to remain relevant as new technologies and new challenges emerge.

What is ICIT's mission?

: Our mission has always been centered on modernizing, securing and strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure.

At its core, this is about ensuring people have reliable access to the essentials of everyday life: clean water, healthcare, financial services, communications, food and other foundational needs. ICIT exists to support the people responsible for building, operating and protecting those systems by providing trusted, objective information that serves the public interest rather than any single organization or industry.

After I joined CyberRisk Alliance full time and stepped back from ICIT's day-to-day operations, I was fortunate that Corey Simpson joined as CEO. Together, we've refined the mission to emphasize what has always been true: people are at the center of everything we do.

Technology can feel abstract — it's easy to focus on systems instead of the lives they support. We try to stay focused on why this work matters. We're not doing it simply to build bigger organizations or create more technology. We're doing it because resilient infrastructure allows people to thrive and ensures they have access to the services they depend on every day.

How do AI and quantum computing reinforce the need for organizations like ICIT?

One thing I've learned over the past two decades is that technology never stands still. New technologies emerge, new markets develop and organizations constantly have to adapt.

We've been discussing AI and quantum computing in government and research circles for more than a decade. Today, those conversations have become mainstream because these technologies are beginning to reshape industries.

I've watched the conversation evolve from IT modernization to cloud computing, to Zero Trust, to AI, and soon quantum will become a dominant topic as well. Ten years from now, we'll likely be talking about securing space infrastructure and entirely new technological frontiers.

The specific technologies will continue to change, but the underlying challenge remains the same: trust.

Organizations need trusted institutions — ones with integrity, credibility and a long-term view — to help leaders navigate complex technological change. In periods of rapid innovation, many new voices enter the conversation. Most have good intentions, but trust becomes increasingly valuable. Organizations with a proven reputation for objectivity and authenticity become even more important.

That's the role ICIT plays. We help decision-makers understand emerging technologies without hype and focus on what truly matters.

What are you most proud of?

: I'm incredibly proud that ICIT has continued to grow and thrive for more than a decade. Many startups don't survive their first few years, and nonprofits that rely on donations face even greater challenges.

But what makes me most proud isn't simply our longevity. It's the reputation we've earned.

Today, ICIT is widely recognized as a trusted source of research and education. Universities use our content to educate future cybersecurity professionals. We work closely with policymakers to help inform better decisions. We've also helped build countless partnerships and collaborations that began through ICIT events, research initiatives and community engagement.

None of that would have been possible without the people who have supported our mission.

When I started, I had a vision and a desire to help, but I certainly didn't have all the answers. The support I've received from this community over the past two decades has been extraordinary, and it continues today.

That experience also gives me optimism about the future.

Many people are worried about where technology and geopolitics are heading. I certainly recognize the challenges, but I remain optimistic because every day I work alongside extraordinary people who dedicate themselves to serving the public. Most people will never know their names, but they're working tirelessly to leave the world better than they found it.

In my experience, there are far more people committed to doing the right thing than the opposite, and that's what gives me confidence about the future.

How can private sector organizations get involved, and why should they support ICIT?

: ICIT is a nonprofit organization, and there are many ways companies can support our work. Organizations can become corporate members, sponsor research initiatives or support events such as our upcoming gala and benefit, which CyberRisk Alliance is partnering on.

If your company has a philanthropic program or is looking to support organizations that strengthen our nation's critical infrastructure, I encourage you to learn more about our mission, our community and the work we're doing.

Nonprofits play an essential role in bringing together government, industry and academia to solve difficult challenges, but fundraising has become increasingly difficult across the nonprofit sector.

If our mission resonates with your organization, I'd encourage you to visit ICIT.org to learn more about becoming involved and helping us continue this work.