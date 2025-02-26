FDA reinstates ‘DOGED’ medical device staff amid cybersecurity, health concerns

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reinstated employees critical to medical device oversight just days after the Trump administration’s controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) ordered their termination. The reversal follows widespread outcry from health advocates, industry leaders, and cybersecurity experts who warned the cuts could endanger public health and security.

The FDA initially dismissed an estimated 900 employees, prompting fears that critical oversight of medical device approvals, testing and recalls would suffer. American Public Health Association Executive Director Georges Benjamin, M.D., called the move reckless, saying it would “jeopardize the health of communities across the U.S.”

From backlash to reinstatement

Facing mounting pressure, the FDA’s parent agency, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), notified many terminated employees on Friday that their jobs were restored. However, HHS did not disclose the exact number of employees reinstated and did not return requests for comment.

The healthcare trade group AdvaMed was among the first to push back on the firings. “Job cuts at the FDA could have a very negative impact on patient care,” AdvaMed President and CEO Scott Whitaker said last week . “These reductions mean the FDA will lose some of its best and most innovative hires.”

Whitaker warned that medical device reviews are already too slow and that eliminating staff would further strain the FDA’s ability to process thousands of medical technology applications.

On Friday, Senate Democrats sent a letter (PDF) to HHS condemning the mass terminations. “This attack on the HHS workforce undermines the agency’s programs and exposes a blatant disregard for the health and safety of the American people,” they wrote.

Lawmakers also raised concerns that the firings could threaten medical supply chain stability and cybersecurity. “Such threats undercut the durability of our nation’s healthcare system and present grave risks to patient access, whether to hospital care, emergency room care, or needed prescription drugs,” the letter stated.

While the FDA has not released official numbers, former employees estimate 700 people were affected, including 220 responsible for medical device safety. Sources told NBC News that 180 staffers from the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) — including physicians and cybersecurity experts — were among those dismissed.

Who was reinstated?

The CDRH regulates medical devices, ensuring safety, compliance, and post-market monitoring . Just last month, the agency issued a warning about internet-connected patient monitors containing a security flaw that could allow hackers to take control of the devices.

Rehired employees include medical device reviewers and food safety specialists. The New York Times reported that reinstated staff included a dozen employees overseeing cardiovascular devices and another 12 approving artificial intelligence software for medical use.

In a follow-up post by AdvaMed’s Whitaker to social media he wrote: “It appears a sizable number of expert reviewers will return to their posts at FDA. This will include most if not all of the MDUFA employees.”

What Whitaker means by “MDUFA employees” are Medical Device User Fee Amendment workers whose salaries are bankrolled by industry fees paid by drugmakers, device makers and tobacco companies and not by taxpayers.

Some agencies still facing cuts

While some FDA staff were reinstated, cybersecurity experts warn that similar reversals are not happening at other critical agencies.

The National Nuclear Security Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Indian Health Service also saw some employees reinstated following DOGE-ordered firings . However, cybersecurity-heavy agencies — including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) , Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), and U.S. Digital Service — have not seen their layoffs reversed.

Johnathan Kamens, a former information security lead at the VA, told The Associated Press he was abruptly fired by an unknown DOGE employee on Feb. 14. His role involved safeguarding VA.gov, the primary portal where millions of veterans and caregivers access benefits and services.

“My concern is the VA won’t be able to replace me, leaving essential cybersecurity gaps,” Kamens said. He also warned that DOGE staff might be accessing sensitive VA databases containing veterans’ personal and financial information.

What happens next?

Bruce Schneier, a cybersecurity expert, echoed these concerns, warning that DOGE personnel appear to be bypassing federal security protocols. “They are copying data onto unprotected servers, using it to train AIs, and modifying government systems without testing,” Schneier wrote in a Harvard Kennedy School post . “This provides opportunities to our enemies.”

While FDA reinstatements have eased some concerns, cybersecurity experts and lawmakers are demanding further oversight into DOGE’s handling of federal workforce reductions.

Senators are reportedly planning hearings on the mass layoffs, particularly their impact on medical safety and cybersecurity. Meanwhile, industry leaders are calling for urgent reinstatements at agencies responsible for protecting critical infrastructure and digital security.

For now, the FDA’s reversal offers a reprieve — but the broader implications of DOGE’s actions remain unclear.