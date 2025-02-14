Zservers/XHost servers dismantled by Dutch police

Bulletproof hosting service Zservers/XHost had 127 of its servers confirmed to be sequestered by the Dutch police just days after the service was sanctioned by the U.S., UK, and Australian authorities over its association with the LockBit ransomware operation, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Investigation into Zservers/XHost by Dutch law enforcement that commenced last year revealed that the hosting provider's servers have also been leveraged by the Conti ransomware gang, as well as used to facilitate the distribution of botnets and other malware, said the Dutch police. "The company stood out because it advertised the possibility for customers to allow criminal acts from its servers. It was also stated that the owners of these servers would remain anonymous when law enforcement agencies would make inquiries with them, and payments for the services purchased could also be made anonymously via crypto currency," said the police, which also noted an additional probe of the servers to be conducted by the Cybercrime Team Amsterdam.