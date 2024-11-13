Zero-day vulnerability exploitation escalates

BleepingComputer reports that zero-day flaws accounted for a majority of the most prevalently exploited vulnerabilities last year, which is significantly higher than in 2022.

Nearly a third of the top 15 abused bugs last year were attributed to Cisco products, with the NetScaler ADC and Gateway code injection issue, tracked as CVE-2023-3519, being the most dominant vulnerability, having been leveraged to compromise critical infrastructure entities across the U.S., according to a joint advisory from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Security Agency, and the FBI, as well as their counterparts in the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, collectively known as Five Eyes. Other flaws most commonly used in attacks last year included the Apache Log4Shell bug, tracked as CVE-2021-44228, and the Fortinet FortiOS/FortiProxy SSL-VPN heap-based buffer overflow issue, tracked as CVE-2023-27997. "All of these vulnerabilities are publicly known, but many are in the top 15 list for the first time. Network defenders should pay careful attention to trends and take immediate action to ensure vulnerabilities are patched and mitigated. Exploitation will likely continue in 2024 and 2025," said NSA Cybersecurity Technical Director Jeffrey Dickerson.