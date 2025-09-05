Phishing

Years-long phishing evades Google, Cloudflare detection

Major U.S. defense and aerospace firm Lockheed Martin and over 200 other companies across various sectors have been spoofed as part of an advanced phishing operation underpinned by Google Cloud and Cloudflare infrastructure that has remained undetected since 2021, Cyber Security News reports.

Threat actors have utilized more than 48,000 virtual hosts across 86 clusters to exploit legitimate organizations' expired domains and deploy clones of corporate websites, which were convincingly crafted through the exploitation of the web scraping tool HTTrack Website Copier, a report from Deep Specter Research revealed.

Almost 6,000 virtual hosts were part of the biggest single cluster, indicating potential usage in a far-reaching data breach. Further analysis of the phishing operation's source code showed that the usage of a sophisticated cloaking system allowed selective content delivery and the prolonged evasion of Google Cloud and Cloudflare detection systems.

Related

International diplomat-targeted spear-phishing launched by Iranian hackers

International diplomat-targeted spear-phishing launched by Iranian hackers Numerous embassies, consulates, and international entities around the world, particularly in Europe and Africa, have been targeted by Iranian hackers linked to the Homeland Justice operation in a widespread coordinated spear-phishing campaign, reports The Hacker News.

Updated Tycoon phishing kit emerges

Operators of the Tycoon phishing-as-a-service platform have enhanced the phishing kit's ability to conceal illicit links in emails amid the growing effectiveness of email security tools in determining such links, reports Infosecurity Magazine.

New ScarCruft phishing campaign sets sights on academics

HackRead reports that spear-phishing attacks spreading the RokRAT tool have been deployed by North Korean state-sponsored threat group ScarCruft, also known as APT37, against South Korean academics, former government officials, and researchers as part the HanKook Phantom cyberespionage campaign.

