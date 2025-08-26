Workday breach highlights SaaS security gaps

Cybersecurity experts are warning that enterprises must urgently address both technology gaps and human vulnerabilities after a wave of social engineering attacks targeted SaaS platforms, according to The Daily Upside

The latest breach involves HR software provider Workday, which confirmed that attackers gained access to personal data such as names, email addresses, and phone numbers by tricking employees into sharing credentials. Similar incidents have hit Google, Cisco, Allianz Health, and Qantas in recent months. According to Dave Meister, global head of managed services at Check Point, organizations are suffering from "SaaS sprawl," where too many cloud applications are in use without proper oversight. Many also assume SaaS platforms are inherently secure, a misconception that leaves them exposed. Meister emphasized that while technology plays a role, weak security culture is often the real entry point, with phishing and impersonation schemes bypassing defenses. He urged enterprises to audit their SaaS usage, enforce stronger vetting and monitoring processes, and build a "culture of protection" to combat rising threats.