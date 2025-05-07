Weaver joins Pax8 to boost AI for MSPs

Channel Futures.Pax8 has appointed Chance Weaver as its new vice president of AI adoption for the Americas, tasking him with accelerating artificial intelligence integration across the company’s managed service provider ecosystem, according to
Weaver, a seasoned MSP leader and founder of IT Responsive, brings extensive experience from his time at New Charter Technologies, where he led Microsoft-focused initiatives and AI-driven strategies. With Pax8’s expansive network of over 39,000 partners, Weaver aims to empower technology providers to build, scale, and monetize AI solutions effectively. “My goal is to not only make an impact with our Pax8 MSP partners, but also with the customers of our partners,” Weaver said. His focus will include enabling partners to deploy tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot and tailoring go-to-market strategies around emerging AI technologies. Recognized with the MSP 501 Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023, Weaver says he's passionate about helping partners adapt to changing customer needs and drive measurable business value through AI.
