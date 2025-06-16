Identity

Veza launches tool to secure machine identities

(Adobe Stock)

SiliconANGLE reports that Veza has launched a new Nonhuman Identity Security product to help enterprises manage the growing challenge of machine identities across cloud, SaaS, on-premise, and hybrid environments.

As AI adoption accelerates, each model, process, and API call spawns credentials that can access sensitive systems, leading to what Veza calls "identity chaos." These machine identities now outnumber human ones 17 to 1, with many being invisible, untracked, and overprivileged. The new platform offers lifecycle insights, automation, and deep analytics to help security teams detect dormant credentials, unrotated secrets, and orphaned accounts. It integrates with tools like AWS, Azure, Okta, and GitHub and includes compliance checks and automated alerts. NHI security isnt a nice-to-have its mission-critical, said CEO Tarun Thakur, emphasizing the growing attack surface posed by nonhuman identities. With identity increasingly targeted by threat actors like Volt Typhoon, Veza aims to bring governance, ownership, and visibility to a long-overlooked risk vector in enterprise security.

