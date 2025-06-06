US puts up $10M bounty for RedLine malware hackers

Up to $10 million in bounties have been offered by the U.S. State Department's Rewards for Justice program for any tips that would help identify or locate state-sponsored threat actors associated with the RedLine information-stealing malware operation and its alleged administrator Maxim Alexandrovich Rudometov, which have targeted the country's critical infrastructure entities, reports BleepingComputer.
"Anyone with information on foreign government linked associates of Rudometov, or their malicious cyber activities, or foreign government-linked use of RedLine malware, should contact Rewards for Justice via the Tor-based tips-reporting channel," said the State Department. Such a development comes months after Rudometov was indicted over his involvement in the malware operation following its disruption as part of the international law enforcement effort Operation Magnus, which also led to the dismantling of the META malware-as-a-service platform. Details regarding Rudometov's arrest are uncertain but the Russian national could be imprisoned for up to 35 years if convicted.
