US indicts suspected RedLine stealer developer

Cyber law, digital justice scales

Credit: Adobe Stock Images

The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed that Russian national Maxim Rudometov has been indicted over his suspected involvement in developing and leading the RedLine malware-as-a-service operation following the dismantling of the information-stealing malware alongside the META MaaS platform as part of the international law enforcement effort Operation MagnusBleepingComputer reports.

"Rudometov regularly accessed and managed the infrastructure of RedLine Infostealer, was associated with various cryptocurrency accounts used to receive and launder payments, and was in possession of RedLine malware," said the Justice Department. While Rudometov could face up to 35 years imprisonment should he be convicted of his access device fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy to commit computer intrusion charges, details of his arrest remain unclear. Such a development comes as an online scanner to determine possible RedLine or META compromise was unveiled by ESET, which also took part in Operation Magnus. Organizations receiving positive scan results have been urged by the cybersecurity firm to immediately modify online account credentials and track financial account activity.

