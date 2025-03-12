US lawmakers warn against China-made routers over cybersecurity risks

A US congressional committee has urged Americans to stop using wireless routers made by TP-Link, citing concerns that these devices could enable cyber intrusions by China, potentially posing risks when used in critical infrastructure, Reuters reports.

The House Select Committee on China has called for a Commerce Department investigation into TP-Link Technology, the world’s top Wi-Fi router manufacturer by unit volume.

Reports suggest that US officials may consider banning the sale of the company’s products. Rob Joyce, former cybersecurity director at the National Security Agency, warned that TP-Link routers pose a security risk and urged users to replace them.

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., echoed this concern, stating that he avoids using the brand’s devices at home. TP-Link refuted the claims, asserting that its routers are not controlled by any government and are now manufactured in Vietnam.

Lawmakers also raised broader concerns about China's cyber capabilities, with some suggesting more aggressive countermeasures. Meanwhile, past vulnerabilities in TP-Link routers have heightened worries over potential exploitation by hackers.