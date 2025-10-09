Governance, Risk and Compliance, Government Regulations
US law firms reportedly sieged by Chinese hackers
Alleged Chinese cyberattacks against leading U.S. law firms, including Williams & Connolly, were reported by the New York Times to have been investigated by the FBI's Washington field office, according to Reuters. Williams & Connolly has confirmed that some of its systems have been infiltrated following a zero-day attack against a limited number of attorney email accounts but did not attribute the intrusion to a specific threat actor. "Importantly, there is no evidence that confidential client data was extracted from any other part of our IT system, including from databases where client files are stored," noted the law firm, which has already moved to avert the threat. Neither the FBI nor the Chinese embassy in Washington has commented on such a development. China has long been blamed by the U.S. for conducting cyberattacks against organizations across the country, with most of the intrusions purported to involve intellectual property theft.
