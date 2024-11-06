US jails real estate phisher

The U.S. Department of Justice announced that Nigerian hacker Kolade Akinwale Ojelade has been sentenced to more than 26 years imprisonment for his involvement in a massive phishing scam against real estate businesses that resulted in the theft of $12 million, according to Security Affairs.

Such phishing scheme by Ojelade entailed the delivery of malicious emails to breach real estate businesses' accounts, which were then leveraged to facilitate business email compromise attacks that sought to steal payments wired by prospective homeowners, court documents revealed. Ojelade — who has also been ordered to provide restitution charges amounting $3.39 million and will be deported after his sentence — "callously engaged in a scheme that stole millions of dollars from prospective homeowners and real estate companies. Today's sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes," said FBI Dallas Division Acting Special Agent in Charge P.J. O'Brien.