Data Security
US data security fears prompt subpoena on Chinese telcos
(Adobe Stock)
Reuters reports that major Chinese state-run telecommunications firms China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom have been subpoenaed by the House Committee on China lawmakers to respond to queries concerning the security of Americans' data collected by their U.S. cloud and internet businesses following recent attacks by Volt Typhoon and other Chinese state-backed threat operations against U.S. telcos and other critical infrastructure.
Despite being prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission to provide their services, all of the telcos were reported to have been able to retain data center access and network points of presence in the U.S. via subsidiaries and affiliates, said committee chair John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and leading Democrat member Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., in letters including the subpoena notice. Chinese telcos were also noted by a committee spokesperson to have operated systems in the U.S. without the need for necessary licenses. "The committee has received third-party private sector reporting and intelligence indicating these platforms have enabled cyber intrusions, data theft, and potential sabotage of U.S. infrastructure," said the spokesperson. China Telecom, China Mobile, and China Unicom have been urged to pledge cooperation by May 7.
