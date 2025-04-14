Despite the ambiguity of Chinese officials' statements, attacks by Volt Typhoon which involved the infiltration of several industries' systems through the exploitation of zero-day bugs and other advanced tactics were noted by U.S. officials to have been conducted in a bid to deter the U.S.'s support for Taiwan. Moreover, cyberespionage operations by Chinese state-backed threat group Salt Typhoon against various U.S. telecommunications firms, which led to the compromise of U.S. officials' text messages and phone calls, have also been tackled during the clandestine meeting at a Geneva summit. Such a development comes after Volt Typhoon was disclosed by Dragos researchers to have breached Massachusetts-based power utility Littleton Electric Light and Water Departments for nearly a year in 2023.
US critical infrastructure attacks reportedly acknowledged by China
China was reported by The Wall Street Journal to have taken responsibility for Volt Typhoon intrusions against U.S. critical infrastructure during a secret December meeting with members of the Biden administration, according to SecurityWeek.
Despite the ambiguity of Chinese officials' statements, attacks by Volt Typhoon which involved the infiltration of several industries' systems through the exploitation of zero-day bugs and other advanced tactics were noted by U.S. officials to have been conducted in a bid to deter the U.S.'s support for Taiwan. Moreover, cyberespionage operations by Chinese state-backed threat group Salt Typhoon against various U.S. telecommunications firms, which led to the compromise of U.S. officials' text messages and phone calls, have also been tackled during the clandestine meeting at a Geneva summit. Such a development comes after Volt Typhoon was disclosed by Dragos researchers to have breached Massachusetts-based power utility Littleton Electric Light and Water Departments for nearly a year in 2023.
