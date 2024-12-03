Critical Infrastructure Security, Supply chain, Threat Intelligence

US critical infrastructure, military at risk of Chinese LiDAR tech compromise

China flag on a computer chip

Sophisticated remote sensing light detection and ranging tech, or LiDAR, could be leveraged by China, which is gaining stronghold in the market, to compromise U.S. critical infrastructure and military entities, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Mounting Chinese-made LiDAR availability in the U.S. supply chain, which could be exploited to facilitate cyberespionage operations, should prompt the U.S. to not only immediately bolster domestic LiDAR production and encourage its development in allied countries but also strengthen cybersecurity regulations for the technology, which poses a significant threat to the automotive industry, a report from nonprofit Foundation for Defense of Democracies revealed. "LiDAR isn't just about mapping roads — it's about mapping vulnerabilities… Combined with China's playbook from Volt Typhoon, the risks of sabotage and operational control are chillingly clear," said the report. Such a report comes after the introduction of separate House bills barring the Defense and Transportation departments from purchasing Chinese-made LiDAR.

