US at risk of being caught up in Israel-Iran cyber warfare

Ongoing hybrid cyber and military warfare between Israel and Iran was noted by cybersecurity experts to potentially mean increased cyberattacks against the U.S., reports The Register.
Iran could deploy cyber operatives that could infiltrate U.S. critical infrastructure, which is not as resilient as Israel's, according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies' Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation Director Annie Fixler. "US companies should be on alert so that they do not become targets of opportunity for Iran," Fixler said. Iran was also noted by cybersecurity advisor Tom Kellermann to potentially enlist the help of Russia and China in its "systemic, pronounced" cyber campaign. However, Google Threat Intelligence Group Chief Analyst John Hultquist warned that Iran could also overstate the success of their intrusions. "We will probably see more of [disruptive attacks] in Israel and we could see it in the U.S. as well. In those cases, it's not unusual for them to claim that the attack is far more impactful than it really is," Hultquist added.
Iran could deploy cyber operatives that could infiltrate U.S. critical infrastructure, which is not as resilient as Israel's, according to the Foundation for Defense of Democracies' Center on Cyber and Technology Innovation Director Annie Fixler. "US companies should be on alert so that they do not become targets of opportunity for Iran," Fixler said. Iran was also noted by cybersecurity advisor Tom Kellermann to potentially enlist the help of Russia and China in its "systemic, pronounced" cyber campaign. However, Google Threat Intelligence Group Chief Analyst John Hultquist warned that Iran could also overstate the success of their intrusions. "We will probably see more of [disruptive attacks] in Israel and we could see it in the U.S. as well. In those cases, it's not unusual for them to claim that the attack is far more impactful than it really is," Hultquist added.