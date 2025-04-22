API security, Cloud Security, AI/ML
Upwind targets API security with eBPF, AI
Upwind has enhanced its cloud application detection and response platform by introducing real-time API threat detection, leveraging eBPF in modern Linux distributions and machine learning algorithms to continuously monitor network activity across Layers 3, 4, and 7, according to a report by Security Boulevard. CEO Amiram Shachar noted that these tools help identify anomalies in API traffic and build baselines that allow organizations to customize security policies. The update aims to cut investigation time for API threats by up to 90% and reduce mean time to response by as much as 85%. This innovation comes amid rising concern about API vulnerabilities, especially with the widespread use of APIs in generative AI services. As security responsibility often falls through organizational cracks, rogue and outdated APIs continue to pose threats. A Futurum Research survey suggests growing investment in API and software supply chain security. Shachar emphasized that technologies like AI and eBPF will be key in safeguarding APIs across the software lifecycle.
