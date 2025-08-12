Upwind completes Nyx integration for runtime security

The Fast Mode reports that Upwind has completed the integration of Nyx, acquired in April 2025, into its cloud security platform, marking what it calls a major step toward unifying infrastructure and application protection

With Nyx's eBPF-powered function-level runtime visibility now embedded, the company introduces the industry's first Cloud Application Detection and Response capability. This enables a single runtime-native solution spanning process behavior, network activity, API calls, and application function execution, positioning Upwind as the only CNAPP with fully integrated application-layer runtime protection. The upgrade delivers function-aware vulnerability prioritization, reducing false positives by over 60%, and adds advanced application-layer threat detection for faster, more accurate incident response. CEO Shachar noted that shared architecture accelerated the integration, ensuring low-latency, zero-impact deployment. By focusing on live runtime telemetry, Upwind aims to address the growing trend of runtime exploitation and plans to expand into Data and AI Security to protect next-generation cloud-native workloads.