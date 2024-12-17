Incident Response, Governance, Risk and Compliance

Updated National Cyber Incident Response Plan draft unveiled

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has introduced the initial draft of the new National Cyber Incident Response Plan, which divides federal government and private sector responsibilities in dealing with potentially destructive cyberattacks into asset response, threat response, intelligence support, and affected entity response tiers, reports Nextgov/FCW.

Such draft for the updated NCIRP, which was developed in collaboration with more than 150 cybersecurity experts, also designates government agencies for each tier of response, with asset response to be spearheaded by CISA and the Department of Defense and intelligence support to be led by the FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence. "This document is not a blow by blow [saying] 'when X happens, thou shalt do Y,' because every incident is going to be different. So trying to lay out some of those decision points, I think, hopefully, will be really helpful going forward," said CISA Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Jeff Greene. Feedback for the draft will be received within the next month.

