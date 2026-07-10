Progress Software warns ShareFile users of external security threat

According to Bleeping Computer, Progress Software is instructing customers using ShareFile Storage Zone Controllers to immediately shut down their servers due to a credible external security threat targeting the on-premises secure file-sharing software.

Progress Software has alerted ShareFile customers who utilize Storage Zone Controllers, which allow for on-premises file hosting while using ShareFile's cloud platform for management, to immediately shut down their servers. The company cited a "credible external security threat" and stated that while there is no current indication of unauthorized access to accounts or data, temporary restrictions have been put in place as a precaution. The warning emphasizes that disabling access through the ShareFile cloud is insufficient, and manually shutting down the servers hosting the controllers is a critical step. This situation is reminiscent of past attacks on enterprise file-sharing software, including a zero-day vulnerability exploited in Progress's MOVEit Transfer in 2023.

Progress is working with cybersecurity experts to investigate the threat and plans to provide an update within 24 hours. The company has not disclosed whether a zero-day vulnerability is involved or if any Storage Zone Controllers have been compromised.