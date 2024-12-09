NCSC expects continued relationship with CISA under Trump

Apprehensions regarding a possible politically charged leadership at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under the incoming Trump administration have been allayed by officials at the UK's National Cyber Security Centre amid criticism over President-elect Donald Trump's choices to lead the FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

NCSC Chief Technology Officer Ollie Whitehouse expressed having no worries regarding the future of CISA while NCSC CEO Richard Horne noted that the agency's relationship with its U.S. partner on developing cyber advisories and policies to endure even if a potential restructuring sought by upcoming Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Head Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., comes to fruition. "The relationship goes very deep, and it's much more than senior individuals — it's more than even, necessarily, institutions. There's a lot of real, deep, working-level collaboration," said Horne.