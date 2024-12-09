Critical Infrastructure Security, Governance, Risk and Compliance

NCSC expects continued relationship with CISA under Trump

Secure By Design Pledge

(Adobe Stock)

Apprehensions regarding a possible politically charged leadership at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency under the incoming Trump administration have been allayed by officials at the UK's National Cyber Security Centre amid criticism over President-elect Donald Trump's choices to lead the FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

NCSC Chief Technology Officer Ollie Whitehouse expressed having no worries regarding the future of CISA while NCSC CEO Richard Horne noted that the agency's relationship with its U.S. partner on developing cyber advisories and policies to endure even if a potential restructuring sought by upcoming Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Head Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., comes to fruition. "The relationship goes very deep, and it's much more than senior individuals — it's more than even, necessarily, institutions. There's a lot of real, deep, working-level collaboration," said Horne.

Related

Over 585K compromised in Atrium Health breach

Users of the MyAtriumHealth patient portal, formerly MyCarolinas, between January 2015 and July 2019 may have had their names, home and email addresses, phone numbers, treatment or provider details, IPs, and browser cookies exposed to Meta, Google, and other third-party vendors.

Supply chain attack compromises Ultralytics AI model

With the installation of Ultralytics 8.3.41 and 8.3.42 made available on the Python Package Index repository on Thursday reported by users to have resulted in the deployment of the XMRig cryptominer, Ultralytics has immediately moved to remove the compromised versions and publish a newer 8.3.43 iteration.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Business Impact Analysis (BIA)British Standard 7799Chain of CustodyCompetitive IntelligenceData CustodianDue CareDue Diligence

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds