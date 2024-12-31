Upcoming security updates inhibited by Windows 11 24H2 issue

ZDNET reports that Microsoft has warned users of a security issue preventing the implementation of upcoming security updates in Windows 11 24H2 instances installed through physical media between early October and early November.



"Please note, this only occurs when utilizing media — such as CD and USB flash drives — to install Windows 11, version 24H2. This issue does not occur for devices where the October 2024 security update or the November 2024 security updates are installed via Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog website," said Microsoft.

Users looking to install Windows 11 24H2 through physical media have been urged to download the latest software version from the Download Windows 11 page of Microsoft, which also features this month's update. However, others who already installed the software version have been advised to wait for the imminent fix.

Such a development comes amid the discovery of a slew of bugs in Windows 11 24H2, which have persisted despite monthly patches since October.