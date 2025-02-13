Ransomware, Data Security, Breach
Unimicron purportedly subjected to Sarcoma ransomware attack
Major Taiwanese printed circuit board manufacturer Unimicron had its systems claimed to be compromised in an attack by the newly emergent Sarcoma ransomware operation, which purportedly resulted in the theft of 377 GB of data, including SQL files, that would be exposed next week should the firm refuse to pay the demanded ransom, reports BleepingComputer. Despite confirming that its China-based subsidiary Unimicron Technology (Shenzhen) Corp., had been disrupted by a ransomware intrusion on Jan. 30, Unimicron did not disclose being subjected to a data breach as it noted an ongoing investigation into the incident. Such a development comes after Sarcoma was reported to have taken responsibility for attacks against three dozen organizations within a month of its emergence in October, with the ransomware gang since recognized by CYFIRMA and Dragos researchers to be among the leading emerging threats. Attacks by Sarcoma were detailed by Red Piranha to have involved phishing emails and the exploitation of n-day flaws, in addition to supply chain intrusions but the group's origins continue to be a mystery.
