UNFI expects financial hit from cyberattack as recovery continues

Major North American grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods, Inc., has disclosed that the cyberattack it experienced earlier this month would have a "material impact" on its financials for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 as it reported the successful recovery of its core systems, including its electronic ordering and invoice systems, according to BleepingComputer.

Aside from having lower sales and higher operational costs following the intrusion, UNFI has also been continuously spending on incident investigation and remediation efforts, said the firm in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. "The Company holds cybersecurity insurance that it currently expects will be adequate for the incident, and expects that the full claim and settlement process will extend into its 2026 fiscal year," noted UNFI, which has not provided any information regarding the nature of the incident but emphasized that it had not impacted consumer data. Such a development comes after Walmart-owned Sam's Club reported a probe into a Clop ransomware attack-related breach.

